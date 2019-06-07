Alexa Bliss And Natalya Went To Saudi Arabia Just To Be Told They Aren’t Allowed To Compete

WWE

Ever since Alexa Bliss and Natalya and were seen traveling to Saudi Arabia for WWE Super ShowDown there have been rumors that this would be the first show in that country to feature a women’s match. Even though it wasn’t announced in advance, there were reports that WWE officials were negotiating with Saudi Arabian officials to get a women’s match on the card. Dave Meltzer even pointed out that plenty of female athletes and entertainers do their thing in Saudi Arabia, so there’s no specific law that prevents them from wrestling. It would obviously be a big PR win for WWE, who have taken nothing but PR hits for working with the Saudi government on these shows.

A women’s match would mean they really are bringing about change over there, in whatever way they could. It would also seem like a win for the Saudi government, who could further their project of presenting themselves as a rapidly modernizing, progressive country no matter how many journalists and teenagers they kill.