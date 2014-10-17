Nobody Puts John Cena In The Mid-Card. Cena Vs. Orton Is Main Eventing Hell In A Cell.

“Enjoy your match with Seth Whatshisname, Jack!”
In lieu of the World Champion Brock Lesnar showing up at the next pay-per-view, WWE has been doing this weird, credulity-straining storyline in which Dean Ambrose and John Cena both need to get their hands on Seth Rollins so urgently that they’ve repeatedly come to blows over it. It came to a head on this past Monday’s Raw when Ambrose won a no-DQ contract-on-a-pole match, earning the right to face Rollins at Hell in a Cell.
Apparently Ambrose also earned the right to be shunted to the mid-card.
See, even since this idiotic epic was hatched the idea has been that the loser of Ambrose/Cena would get Orton, but I guess WWE realized halfway through the storyline that Orton being the booby prize in this scenario would make him look like, well, a bit of a boob. Also, Ambrose winning means, logically, they’d have to put Ambrose/Rollins last.
Haha, well f*ck logic. Even though Rollins is all anyone’s been able to talk about for a month, even though Cena “earned” his match by being beat, Cena/Orton is going to main event Hell in a Cell according to PWI. The desire to protect Orton and Cena is the reason the Cena/Ambrose match was given away for free on Raw — WWE needs time to build it up as the show’s real main attraction.
So yeah, wow. Not only does this make zero sense, not only is it a profoundly counterproductive thing to do to two of your most promising new talents, but Jesus — Randy Orton and John Cena? Again? The crowd is going to tear that apart and shit it out. Hopefully WWE changes their mind, because otherwise, this is going to get ugly.
Brandon gets to beat traffic!
Yeah, I could see Cena/Orton basically being an empty arena match.
Unless they’re planning either an Orton face turn/Cena heel turn, there’s no reason this should be a main event. If Orton turns on The Authority somehow, I could see why this was done. Not saying that Ambrose/Rollins SHOULDN’T be the main event. Just sayin’…
Cena will win, do his Team 3D thing, saunter to the top of the ramp, The Authority will come out, Cena will flinch but they’ll walk right by him and straight to the ring, surround Orton and attack him, thus turning him face in the laziest way possible. Then, either Cena will look on disappointed, or he’ll make the save. Either way, it’s going to be terrible. Especially since Orton as a heel has been a sleeper hit.
CENA WILL NEVER BE HEEL.
CM PUNK IS NOT COMING BACK.
GET OVER IT
I’m holding on to hope that this is the reason it’s the main event.
Nicely done, String
There HAS to be some sort of swerve or something in the Orton/Cena match, right? Brock gets involved, Wyatt returns…anything other than Cena and Orton in a cage…right?
No. I predict an interference but no is the answer.
FFS
I wish I had a dirt sheet. I could report things like this, and if it turns out to be untrue I can just say the plan changed.
lol
Or you could just come here and whine for free!
I already do that now.
I already do that. If I start a dirtsheet I can get ad revenue, and linked to from With Spandex.
Let’s all get Dirt Sheets! Mine’s the dirtiest!
It’ll be weird watching half the crowd leave before the main event starts
Man, this is what comes of Cena trying to fucking mooch off whoever has heat. I mean, you can basically visualize Cena coming to the realization that Rollins is building momentum and then storming into the office of the show’s writers to demand that they figure out how to shoe-horn him into the storyline. Fucking Cena, for fuck sake.
[wrestlingmemes.com]
I laughed way too hard at that, @Thornus
Holy crapballs! I think we can blame all those fucking RKO vines for fooling wwe into thinking we want more Orton all of a sudden.
Don’t get me wrong, I laughed my ass off at em, but if I knew what would have come of it, I woulda immediately started some Ambrose vines involving the Lunatic Fringe popping up out of nowhere.
Ice Bucket Challenge? Ambrose falls out the bucket and attacks you! Funny Baby/Pet? Ambrose hits em with the Dirty Deeds! RKO vine? Dean jumps the rattlesnake en route to the attack!
Cena/Orton main eventing is bullshit. Luckily, Ambrose/Rollins will steal the show to prove a point!!
That’s a good point, I think the Vines could have swung the call to make Cena/Orton main event.
Who cares? Just means I can tune out a half hour early and watch something interesting. Or leave it on and go to bed, because that match will put the world to sleep.
Hey, at least we’ll all be able to catch the second half of Talking Dead.
Why should anybody care about a PPV event that’s not headlined by a title match?
So fucking stupid.
Well there won’t be anymore championship defenses until 2015, so find something else to watch.
Does WWE track their viewers in real time on the network?
If so, we should all just turn Hell in a Cell off as soon as Orton and Cena come out.
I hope there’s a massive walk-out right after Ambrose-Rollins. I would love to see Cena-Orton play in front of a crowd that would make the Florida Panthers look popular.
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins main eventing a PPV after never main eventing a PPV in a singles match would have been *literally* the first time in the WWE did that in 20 years, when Jerry Lawler and Roddy Piper main evented King of the Ring 1994. I’m not happy about this, but it’s really not a big deal. Y’all need to calm down. Instead of deciding “I don’t like the plan, so this is going to suck” maybe give it a minute to see if it ends up making sense or not OR IF IT’S EVEN THE PLAN TO BEGIN WITH. A presupposition that things are going to suck usually mean they are going to suck.
If they wanted John Cena to be in the main event they shouldn’t have written a storyline where John Cena somehow earns that spot by losing. That’s the issue.
What Birch said^
They’re just freestyling these stories at this point. Instead of thinking of a solid plan in advanced they just decide once a week or whatever. “Maybe just do the Cena/Ambrose match this week. Don’t want Ambrose popping this much”
Agreed @Nate Birch
Hey guys, Rollins vs Ambrose should main event, but let’s not complain too much. We got it, Cena vs Orton could be an Iron Man match for all I care as long as Rollins and Ambrose get 25 minutes. Plus, Cena/Orton as the Main Event is essentially a dark match anyway.
Three things: 1) Did not realize With Spandex was on WordPress.
2) Assumptions about the future getting in the way of enjoying the product is the scourge of wrestling fandom. And in any walk of life, saying “since I know the *potential* endpoint, and I don’t like that endpoint (for completely legitimate reasons) therefore, there’s no way *how* they get to that endpoint can possibly be interesting or make sense” is hugely problematic.
Because instead of “I can’t possibly imagine how they are going to have this make sense”, it becomes “THIS DOESN’T AND WILL NOT MAKE ANY SENSE”. What happens if, I don’t know, Randy Orton starts punting fools on Monday and demanding that he be taken seriously as a maineventer again and THAT’S the reason he gets put on last with Cena? That would be a logical idea that, if we didn’t know the endpoint beforehand, could/should be fun.
3) But mostly, the biggest issue, for me at least is that, while I’m NOT saying this is a good idea, I agree wholeheartedly with Mr. Slider: this could be way worse, and is, all things considered, not even remotely a big deal. We need to find things to care more about than whether or not Seth Rollins-Dean Ambrose goes on last, especially if one’s argument is IT DOESN’T MAKE SENSE and they haven’t, you know, given it time to make sense.
The reason people have trouble subscribing to the whole Wait And See Where It Goes™ thing is that we as wrestling fans, contrary to WWE’s belief system, have memories and we remember all those hundreds of times where we’ve thought something was going to be terrible, Waited And Saw Where It Went, and it turned out to be just as terrible as we thought.
Wait And See Where It Goes™ works a lot better when the thing you’re watching doesn’t have a long and storied history of turning out just as dumb as you thought it would.
Wait and See Where It Goes(tm) isn’t the same as “Stop complaining about spoilers, or stop reading them, you crybabies”. Which is more what I was driving at. Complaining for the Sake of Complaining (c) is literally 1000x worse. And it make you (and I don’t mean YOU, Lester, as I am sure you are mensch, but the Royal You) look like a whiny smark who can’t enjoy the show because they are too busy thinking they know better. “I DIDN’T GET WHAT I WANT! WHY WON’T THE GIVE ME, 20-SOMETHING MALE, WHAT I WANT?” isn’t the same “of turning out just as dumb as you thought it would”. It just isn’t, and realizing that is half the battle.
There has to be a swerve or this is the official test to see if well finally just cave and except the way things are.
I’m not sure if Dallas is the right crowd for it, but I’m hoping for some inventive alternatives to the usual “Let’s Go Cena / Cena Sucks” chants.
“EMP-TY SIL-ENCE / WE DON’T CARE”
etc.
CON-SE-QUEN-CES/THERE ARE NONE
@Nate do you mean there are no consequences for the match, or the WWE can put on Cena Orton last and there will be no consequences because everyone will keep watching? I’m assuming both.
That would be a good payoff: if theyre forced to finish a match half the audience bailed on before it started, and the other half is booing, on their phone, or obnoxiously sleeping.
So.. its official right? John Cena is a puppet master? There is no future. John Cena is the forever they refer to. Ok sweet.
So when is the WWE going to admit the reality of their booking and put on the Cena/Orton Battle on a Glass Ceiling match?
They would use plexiglass, obviously. Safety first.
wow. another reason why i won’t buy the network and continue to watch the UK feeds.
this is the dumbest decision ever: WWE refuses to strike where the iron is hot (rollins/ambrose has had the HOTTEST build-up since their FCW days) and instead, they go for SAFE. because orton vs. cena part DUUUUUUUUUUUUUUH is what the universe wants.
newsflash: NOPE.
It’s happening because there’s at least a 25% chance that Vince doesn’t actually know who either Ambrose or Rollins are. They’re just “Hunter’s guys”, and screw Hunter’s guys, VINCE IS GETTING WHAT HE WANTS
But I think that if it is the main that there will be some sort of angle attached. Either that or SIGNIFICANCE, and it’ll be for #1 contendership, because Of Course.
Meanwhile, Ambrose will still not ever bring up the MITB briefcase. We bitch about the meaninglessness of the midcard titles, but when we consider that winning the briefcase this year is effectively what winning the IC title would have been twenty years ago, you have your secondary title as just a literal prop. Even if it’s a lame-duck prize until Lesnar comes back, Rollins has become “MR. MONEY IN THE BANK” and his entire significance to the Authority is based on that.
At this point, I am completely convinced that the only reason they do stuff like this is pure fear.
Since the Network hasn’t exploded like they wanted it to, and they lost a few of their key main event stars and upcoming ones, they are simply going into a “same old, same old” approach to maintain what they have. And without a WCW/ECW type to kick them in the butt over it, well…. get ready for Cena/Orton LVII at Wrestlemania folks….
You left out the M in front of that. Maybe MM. I’ve lost count.
People predicting a swerve in the mainevent? You know what this means!
WWE is pulling a classic NON swerve! SWERVE!
I really want Rollins to run down, try to cash in, only to scratch his head and realize Cena isn’t champion.
priceisrighthorn.wav
I hope the crowd shit all over it if this is really the main event.
I didn’t mean that as a metaphor btw. I hope that the entire crowd storms the ring, drops their pants and shits on them.
I would kinda feel bad for Orton.
I’m OK with this if. . . damnit, I can’t make a way for Ambrose/Rollins to happen first and for this main to end in a Shield reunion. =(
Orton and Cena may be inside the cell, but we’re the ones in Hell.
+1
touche.
And you can watch the crowd totally shit on two of the top stars for just….
*cue chants*
9.99!
Seriously, this might make things interesting. Ambrose and Rollins put ona 5 star classic that the crowd goes nuts over, and then Cena/Orton come out, wrestle the same boring match, the crowd totally turns on it, and pay Lesnar 1 million just to show up and F5 both.
Show ends with thunderous “THANK YOU LESNAR!” chants.
“Would you look at this King? Half the crowd is so awed by John Cena and Randy Orton that they are leaving the arena.”
“Yeah, Cole. Even they feel unworthy of being in Cena’s and Orton’s presence.”
“THIS MATCH IS TOO BEAUTIFUL TO LOOK AT. THEY CAN
‘T HANDLE IT!”
The Hell in a Cell main event will receive the same treatment as Royal Rumble 2014…… oh wait the arena will be empty.
Sucks to be you because I didn’t buy the WWE Network and I’m not stuck watching Cena-Orton MMMCIV!
[24.media.tumblr.com]
THERE’S NO CROWD TO BOO
So Ambrose/Rollins is the Savage/Flair of WrestleMania VIII, and Cena goes all Hogan on us and gets his less important match pushed to the finale. Okay, sure.
i feel like i say this all the time, but that’s the stupidest thing i’ve heard them do
Where’s this taking place? Should we expect a good crowd to shit all over it?
This is the company that planned to have Orton vs Batista main event Wrestlemania 30.
In 2014.
They don’t give a fuck!
The crowd is going to treat this worse than Goldberg/Lesnar.
As a guy that grew up on Sting vs. Flair in every kind of WCW match conceivable,this doesn’t bother me. Never know what they will try to pull to make it interesting.
This is why we can’t have nice things.
Surprise Cena! : [youtu.be]
Cena and Orton siphoning the main event FROM OUTTA NOWHERE KING!