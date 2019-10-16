NWA Powerrr Episode 2: All About The Anderson

Previously on NWA Powerrr: We check out the first episode of the National Wrestling Alliance’s new studio wrestling show featuring realistic sounding promos, an old school presentation, and some charmingly simple professional wrestling matches. It’s what current wrestling would be if you gave it a year-long enema.

If you’d like to keep up with these columns, you can do so on the NWA Powerrr tag page. Again, no idea why there are so many Rs on the end, unless we find out a few weeks from now that Billy Corgan sold the NWA to the Kansas City Royals’ mascot.

Remember, NWA Powerrr and all its extra Rs is free to watch on YouTube, so check out episode two if you haven’t already: