NWA Powerrr Episode 3: Aron Judgment

Previously on NWA Powerrr: The artist formerly known as Damien Sandow showed up demanding no eye contact, Colt Cabana and Mr. Anderson decided to form a tag team, and the NWA World Women’s Championship made an appearance.

Again, no idea why there are so many Rs on the end, unless we find out a few weeks from now that Billy Corgan sold the naming rights for the show to a dirtbike.

Remember, NWA Powerrr and all its extra Rs is free to watch on YouTube, so check out episode three if you haven’t already: