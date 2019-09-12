In the comments section of this week’s Best and Worst of WWE NXT column, one of our readers, BACHUR, commented, “You guys mind if I plug a little NXT update I did recently to the old Lonely Road of Faith tribute video? It took about three weeks to make, and though I’m not an editor, I think it ended up alright.”

If you’re like me — a die-hard NXT fan who has been around from the beginning to watch it grow from a dumb game show into a brilliant weekly wrestling program into a global brand on par with Raw and Smackdown — you’re cautiously optimistic but honestly pretty severely worried about the jump to USA Network next week. Also if you’re like me, you’ve got a soft spot for that Kid Rock ‘Lonely Road Of Faith’ video package to mark the transition from the World Wrestling Federation to World Wrestling Entertainment.

As you can guess from the title of the thing, here’s BACHUR’s NXT version.