WWE NXT on the USA Network and AEW Dynamite on TNT have now been running head-to-head on Wednesday nights for three weeks, and there has been a clear trend in their ratings. While both programs have seen a decrease in viewers since they started airing on these channels, AEW has experienced a less dramatic decline and has consistently drawn more eyes than NXT.

That trend continued this week, as shown in the Wednesday night ratings report from ShowBuzz Daily. AEW Dynamite was the fifth-ranked show on cable, drawing 1,014,000 viewers. The show’s premiere drew 1.402 million viewers and its second episode 1.018. Its largest demographic of viewers this week men between the ages of 18 and 49, scoring a 0.65 with that group.