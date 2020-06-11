NXT Results 6/10/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for June 10, 2020. This week’s episode featured a rematch between Cameron Grimes and Finn Bálor, a mixed tag team match, a non-title match between Adam Cole and Dexter Lumis, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column .

– Undisputed Era opened the show to talk about Adam Cole’s win at TakeOver In Your House and his dominant NXT Championship run. He promised to send Dexter Lumis “back to the drawing board” tonight. Roderick Strong kept hallucinating Lumis at ringside. Backstage, UE ran into Keith Lee and Mia Yim, with Lee suggesting he might be coming for the NXT Championship.

1. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae defeated North American Champion Keith Lee and Mia Yim. Lee got hit with the One Final Beat DDT, but landed on LeRae. While he was checking on her, Gargano rolled him up and pinned him.

– Cameron Grimes was interviewed about his match against Finn Bálor later and said that he’d win, unlike Damian Priest at TakeOver. Priest confronted him and forearmed him in the face about it. Grimes used this as an opportunity to say he had a broken jaw and wouldn’t be able to compete, but William Regal caught Grimes in the lie.

2. Indus Sher defeated local talent..

3. Finn Bálor defeated Cameron Grimes with a Coup de Grace, followed by 1916. After the match, Finn spoke directly to the camera and said he wants Keith Lee’s North American Championship.

– Breezango talked about how much like they making people laugh, but say they’re getting serious and will win the NXT Tag Team Championship from Imperium on next week’s episode.

– Footage aired of a sad Tommaso Ciampa leaving TakeOver In Your House.

– Robert Strong tried to get Rhea Ripley to join the Robert Stone Brand. In response, she punched him in the stomach and slammed him into the garbage.