NXT Results 9/18/19: USA Network Debut Episode

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for September 18, 2019. The first episode aired live on USA Network featured a street fight, a fatal four-way match to name a new number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship, a North American Championship match, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column.

NXT Live Results:

– The show opened with an appearance by Triple H. The set up of Full Sail is a little difference, with the stage and ramp removed to create more seating.