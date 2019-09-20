Three NXT Superstars Are Injured After The USA Debut Show

The debut of NXT on USA was by all accounts a success, earning praise from Triple H (who admittedly may be biased) and according to him from Vince McMahon, and also receiving positive reviews here and across the wrestling internet. It was clear from watching the show that the performers all knew how important that night was, and were really going all out for the event. Unfortunately, according to WWE, three NXT Superstars sustained what are hopefully minor injuries, and are currently listed as not medically cleared.