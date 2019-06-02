WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT TakeOver XXV results. The 25th TakeOver event featured matches for the NXT, NXT Women’s, and NXT North American Championships as well as a four-team ladder match to crown new NXT Tag Team Champions.

NXT TakeOver XXV Results:

1. Matt Riddle defeated Roderick Strong. Riddle won a back-and-forth match with the “Bro Derek,” an inverted Gotch Neutralizer.

2. Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Championship: Street Profits defeated Forgotten Sons, Undisputed Era, and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. The Forgotten Sons almost had the titles won, but Angelo Dawkins speared Steve Cutler by running under the ladder, and Montez Ford jumped from the corner to the ladder to knock down Wesley Blake and win the match. Street Profits are the new NXT Tag Team Champions.