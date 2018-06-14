NXT TakeOver: Chicago: Complete Card, Predictions, Analysis

WWE Promotional Image

NXT TakeOver: Chicago airs this Saturday, June 16, live on WWE Network. The latest NXT “pay-per-view” is headlined by a Chicago Street Fight, a trio of NXT Championship matches, and the first meeting between Ricochet and the Velveteen Dream. We’ll be here on Saturday with an open discussion thread for the show and results, and here’s the card as we know it.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago Card:

1. Chicago Street Fight: Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa 2. Velveteen Dream vs. Ricochet 3. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Nikki Cross 4. NXT Championship Match: Aleister Black (c) vs. Lars Sullivan 5. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Era (c) vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all five matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Saturday for another TakeOver that definitely won’t overshadow the next night’s WWE PPV.