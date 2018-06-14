NXT TakeOver: Chicago: Complete Card, Predictions, Analysis

NXT TakeOver: Chicago airs this Saturday, June 16, live on WWE Network. The latest NXT “pay-per-view” is headlined by a Chicago Street Fight, a trio of NXT Championship matches, and the first meeting between Ricochet and the Velveteen Dream. We’ll be here on Saturday with an open discussion thread for the show and results, and here’s the card as we know it.
NXT TakeOver: Chicago Card:
1. Chicago Street Fight: Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa
2. Velveteen Dream vs. Ricochet
3. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Nikki Cross
4. NXT Championship Match: Aleister Black (c) vs. Lars Sullivan
5. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Era (c) vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch
As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all five matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Saturday for another TakeOver that definitely won’t overshadow the next night’s WWE PPV.
I get the feeling that Gargano/Ciampa 3 is gonna be Hell in a Cell.
Just kinda feels…right. Plus, I’m interested to see how NXT handles that. Anyway, all champs retain and Dream hits Rico with a 630 to beat him. Not a whole lot to say, but this should be a super fun show.
If they did that in NXT, would that be the first Hell in a Cell match on the brand? I’m too lazy to check.
I like your style. Yeah, Dream needs this win since he lost his last big feud (against Black) and Ricochet hasn’t really done much in NXT so far. That being said, I hope they leave the door open for the feud to continue and more matches down the road. Maybe even a mutual respect tag team?
-Undisputed Era can’t lose yet. I like Burch and Lorcan and Brandon’s “Oney and Twoey” joke makes me chuckle every time, but I think the bad guys hang onto the titles.
-Aleister has to retain, right? I like what they’ve done with Lars, but this definitely just feels like the kind of match that’s being done just to transition Black to a more meaningful feud (Probably the winner of the Dream-Ricochet match).
-If any of the titles are going to change hands at Takeover, I guess I’d say the Women’s Title would be my pick. Nikki Cross is awesome and I’d love it if they gave her character a real run at the top of the card. That said, I don’t see Shayna losing yet.
-Ricochet’s still a fresh presence in NXT and no one’s going to bat an eye or lose interest if he loses to Dream. Whereas Dream winning this match would seem to cement him as a big deal. Plus it sets up Black vs. Dream for Brooklyn. Yes, please.
-Agreed that Ciampa has to take it, and that Johnny slowly losing his mind is a huge part of the psychology for this match. For the rubber match in Brooklyn, I would have said Last Man Standing, but I’m not sure they’d use that so soon after the main roster with the Styles/ Nak match this weekend. Maybe an I Quit Match? Iron Man? I feel like we’ll have a better idea of the match type after we see how they book the ending of this match. Given how well psychology has been used in this feud to-date, it seems like that has to play into every last aspect as this feuds winds down.
I think you’re right about pretty much everything. No way are Undisputed Era or Black going to lose so quickly, especially given who they are fighting and the fact that neither of those matches has much heat or history behind it. Mostly just sneak attacks. With Nikki and Shayna it feels different, like there is a real story there between Baszler’s bullying and Cross being the only person able to stand up to her. Though, Belair would be a neat person to fight Shayna if she retains and Cross gets called up. If Nikki wins, she’ll be around for a while, and Shayna might join the MMA faction on the main roster.
Idk about you guys, but I’m 100% sure we’re getting a 3 Stages of Hell match in Brooklyn. Seems like the Triple H thing to book.
All of these seem like great match-ups, but it does feel a bit weird that the NXT championship feels like the lowest on the card. Also: I’d love to see some North American Championship matches.
Nikki was never the same after she lost her… SAnitY? #illeave
-Undisputed Era wins…and then moves into a program with the returning Revival
-Black retains.
-Shayna can’t lose the title just yet.
-Ricochet can afford to lose this match, so Dream wins and their rivalry continues. And not to Raspberry berate you, but it’s Prince Rogers Nelson.
-Ciampa wins, setting up a pulse pounding finale with the most hyperbolically dangerous stipulation yet: STAIRS MATCH.
Ciampa looks like those cultists in Far Cry 5 that run at you with a baseball bat.