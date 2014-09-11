NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way Open Discussion Thread

WWE NXT’s third “pay-per-view” special event happens tonight, Thursday night, September 11, live on the WWE Network. Because we love NXT more than anything, we’ll be here all night making jokes, posting results and talking shop (and shit) about WWE’s best show. Follow along with us if you’re one of the cool kids.

Here’s your card for tonight’s show.

NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way card:

1. Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Championship: Adrian Neville (c) vs. Tyson Kidd vs. Sami Zayn vs. Tyler Breeze 2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley 3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Ascension (c) vs. Kalisto and Sin Cara 4. Hair vs. Hair Match: Enzo Amore vs. Sylvester LeFort 5. Bull Dempsey vs. Mojo Rawley – The WWE debut of international superstar KENTA.

You can read a full preview for Takeover and get predictions here. I also previewed Takeover and graded the NXT roster on the Have A Nice Day podcast

Check WithSpandex.com for post-show results immediately following the show, and a full Best and Worst of NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way column tomorrow morning.