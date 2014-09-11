NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way Open Discussion Thread

WWE NXT’s third “pay-per-view” special event happens tonight, Thursday night, September 11, live on the WWE Network. Because we love NXT more than anything, we’ll be here all night making jokes, posting results and talking shop (and shit) about WWE’s best show. Follow along with us if you’re one of the cool kids.
Here’s your card for tonight’s show.
NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way card:
1. Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Championship: Adrian Neville (c) vs. Tyson Kidd vs. Sami Zayn vs. Tyler Breeze
2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley
3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Ascension (c) vs. Kalisto and Sin Cara
4. Hair vs. Hair Match: Enzo Amore vs. Sylvester LeFort
5. Bull Dempsey vs. Mojo Rawley
– The WWE debut of international superstar KENTA.
You can read a full preview for Takeover and get predictions here. I also previewed Takeover and graded the NXT roster on the Have A Nice Day podcast, which you can listen to here.
Check WithSpandex.com for post-show results immediately following the show, and a full Best and Worst of NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way column tomorrow morning. Just like with the Raw threads, I’ll include 10 of the best comments from tonight’s discussion in tomorrow’s column, so reply to your favorites with a +1. Enjoy the show, everyone.
I’ve been laughing about Enzo/Big Cass since last evening. Those two are gold.
So, I kinda forced myself into watching Bayley’s segment on the Fallout. Few things:
1. Emotional, crying Bayley is something I am not, nor will I ever be prepared for. But MAN, is she amazing at this. She’s been super good as the happy, huggy, loving lady, but for her to flip the switch to broken hearted, hurt-but-still-trying -to-stay-positive-Bayley is wonderful. Also her saying that she’ll beat everyone, then tapping Renee on the arm and saying “Not you” was wonderful.
2. Is there a more pitch perfect face than her? Maybe Sami Zayn? She’s a nice person who’s optimistic and happy and hugs people and everything. She reacts to things as a person would without ever acting horrible. She could’ve easily been all “LOL CHARLOTTE HAS A MAN FACE” or “LOL SASHA’S RATCHET” and may have been justified because of the horrible things Charlotte and Sasha did to her. But she stood her ground. When Renee talks about how Bayley is a role model to young women, she is. If my daughter had to grow up to be like a pro wrestling character, Bayley is the one I’d want her to be.
3. When you can legit get me to despise Sasha Banks, a woman who is absolutely spectacular at her job, you’re doing a good job.
4. This has to end in a Triple Threat, right? You can’t just cast Bayley to the side while mommy and mommy are talking, right?
5. I hate Total Divas. I do. It makes me so upset and frustrated that this hard-hitting, emotionally driven story is on the developmental program, yet because WWE has to cater to a mainstream demographic, RAW gets two models who can’t convey any sort of convincing emotion, can’t form proper sentences, can’t get people to care about them, and drag everything around them down to their level. I blame Total Divas and not just the Bella Twins because we’re still getting lame tag matches that go nowhere with them, and I still haven’t forgiven them for destroying the careers of almost every non-Total Diva on the roster.
Yeah, I know. Royal suck…
There’s a reason Michael Bay movies make more money than Wes Anderson movies and it’s a reason that’ll make you cry.
What’s the time?
2/3 as many comments as Raw. WWE is showing the wrong program on Monday nights
I’m not sure how long KENTA’s been speaking English, but he’s already more intelligible than the Bella Twins.
NXT: where the heavyweights do cool-down matches before the women wrestle.
I’m super late to the party, but i really enjoyed the Special Event. Also, the Fallout was pretty good too!
If Mojo Rawley doesn’t stay hyped does he explode and die, like Bender in that episode of Futurama? I would be %100 more invested in his character if I thought he could explode and die at any moment.
A doomsday device–of course! I forgot exactly what happened to Bender in that one, thanks.
The Doomsday device that is.
I hope it was Jojo who planted it in him, which would explain why he was so willing to link both of their names to a maniacal super villain
The only thing missing from tonight’s show, the Vaudevillains.
+Who’s on 1st
So, what’s the consensus on KENTA’s new name?
I hate that they went all “IT’S KENTA Y’ALL” and at the last minute changed his name, but I guess Hideo Itami doesn’t sound too bad… it’s still way less cooler than KENTA, though. Also, I’m already teaching myself not to accidentally call him Hideo Kojima all the time, since I already see that’s gonna be a problem every time I type his name out.
Google says “Hitami” means “Fire People”. Damn.
if they had to change it, i would have preferred “hitami” (combining the two names) and build him up like a beast – the japanese version of cesaro. that i could get behind and it would have been a better name change than a formal name.
it makes me scared of what they’re gonna do to fergal and steen.
Crowe: “You like Castlevania, don’t you?”
Maybe they can turn Salomon Crowe’s character into Psycho Mantis and then we can have random HIDEO blackouts during Kenta’s matches.
The crowd is still going to chant KENTA simply because it’s so catchy, and eventually he’ll have no choice but to acknowledge it, even if it’s with a wink and nod like Sami does with the Olé chants. I’m okay with it because like you said, his matches are going to kick ass, so I’m cool with WWE calling him whatever they want.
I read on Twitter that HHH was totally cool with KENTA and wanted to keep that moniker, but Vince insisted on changing it.
And yeah, I too think this has a lot to do with possible legal troubles. I’ll still be kinda disappointed every time I see KENTA and the graphics, announcers and everything else (except for the crowd, maybe) say “Hideo Itami”. On the other hand, the ass kicking he delivered unto The Ascension was AWESOME and I’m sure I’ll forget all about the not-as-cool name soon after he starts having actual matches.
We also don’t know any legal issues that may have been involved in keeping the KENTA name long term.
the only problem i have with it is that it’s not very chantable. I have full belief the crowd will chant KEN-TA forever, however.
I am really pissed about that. KENTA is such a recognized name that they could build with. This Hideo Itami stuff makes me dread what they are gonna do to Devitt and Steen. I knew I couldn’t trust them to let them be.
I feeling is that like 99% of wrestling name changes is that we will get used to it and it will be perfectly fine.
We gut nuts for a dude name “Dolph Ziggler” every week and that name is stupid.
People loved Edge and Christian for years and those names are horrible.
I’m fine with it. Could have been much worse. I do wonder how much this was influenced by the legal troubles with Punk, though.
This Fatal Four Way straight up restored my faith in humanity. Sami Zayn is the best. Adrian Neville is the best. Tyler Breeze is the best. Tyson Kidd, who will probably never get rewarded for this baller run he’s on, is the best. Bayley will always be the best, belt or not.
I’d rather waych the pre-show of NXT than most RAW’s.
What Titus’ tweet really meant: “Help! I’m feuding with a guy in a bunny costume. Can I please come down to NXT and play with yall?”
I don’t know about main eventer considering he’s terrible in the ring, but if they just give him some decent mic time and maybe even let him be Pancake Patterson, it could be comedy gold.
He’s better off going to NXT at this point. He’ll be a main eventer like Tyson Kidd.
Titus O’Neil returning to NXT?
To crowd: “I didn’t cheat.”
Neville heel turn?
An other Neville interview
[www.youtube.com]
The NXT Championship has corrupted Adrian, he turned into Smeagol.
So does Sin Cara know English sometimes and sometimes doesn’t
Not that I’m LOL SPEAK ENGLISH
I imagine the limited amount of air he probably gets from that mask just makes him speak in random languages.
Holy shit, Viktor sounds exactly like Randy Orton.
He would probably hate it, but Tyson Kidd has been GREAT in NXT and should stay here forever
Like for 6 years in a row when Topps had Greg Jeffries as a Future Star, Hot Prospect or what have you.
He’s been the best. He’s been in “development” for so long that he should be, but everything about him is great in NXT.
Ironically Tyson Kidd reminds me of the other Crash aka Crash Holly.
He should become the Crash Davis of NXT
That’s true for anybody on NXT. (don’t leave Bayley, there’s nothing but Bella drama on RAW, don’t go)
Agreed, on NXT he’s a main eventer and on the Main Shows he’s in the same spot as Zack Ryder.
Kalisto sounds like Rey Mysterio.
It is his Blank. That is why they wear blue. In case he gets cut no one will know of the replacement.
Oh man, that Lucha Dragons shirt kicks ass.
I want it.
All the pluses would have gone to Tyson Kidd if he sharpee’d Zayn, Neville, and Breeze’s faces on his shirt. (Though that promo was still quite good)
LOL! Tyson’s reaction to the crowd chanting Nattie.
Kidd taking the Christian “one more match” approach.
Oooh, Tyson directly blames his wife for not going into 4-way as champ?
That’s a paddlin’.
“but before your Enzo…”
Renee corpsing hardcore.
I’ve noticed, Enzo can use ‘how you doin’ as punctuation and when Cass does it, it just sounds terrible.
…a lot like every other thing Enzo starts, Cass apes and ruins.
Cass keeps on checking everything Enzo says, cool.
“You wanna cut my hair? I wanna run down a beach into my own arms, but that’s impossible.”
Enzo is amazing.
Hands-down line of the night.
Loved that
This is a weird way to structure the post-show. It’s been 50% stills of the show. Bring back the outdoors panel with Paul Heyman and wrestlers wandering into frame!
And Flair staggering by…
I’m almost ashamed of the way that main event blew the Enzo-Cass thing out of my brain pan like so much white, fluffy substance.
People would still be in shock over the bloody mess that Chris Jericho was left in after he crossed a deranged Wyatt Family….
Damian Sandow’s legendary run with the IC strap would still be continuing.
If RAW was NXT, we wouldn’t remember Slator Gator cause the main event Iron-Man match for the WWE Title between Ambrose and Rollins would have been the only thing on our minds after. That’s how it should be.
Charlotte is so awkward on the mic
Man, F Charlotte. I’m going for Sasha, she gets who she is.
Boss all the way.
I thought I was the only one that thought that way
That was INTENSE.
Also, I swear I expected Charlotte to say “Hey Sasha…
…I’LL THINK ABOUT IT!”
She can’t call her Daddy, Sasha. He’s probably too drunk to even know she wrestled tonight.
HEY SASHA…… I’LL THINK ABOUT IT
Haha, her “daddy” is sleeping it off in a Dumpster.
good lord Sasha looks good in that outfit
She’s NOT ratchet. That’s indisputable.
Bayley, ever the voice of reason, and hugs.
How to spell big turd?
Damn Charlotte is cold. She’s awesome. Everyone here is great. Also, Sasha is now here. If she’s liek she was on the preshow, it will be phenomenal.
DAMN IT! wrong place again.
Bald Marcus Louis looks like Dustin Rhodes.
Stephanie McMahon must love Bayley. She’s exactly the type of female role model the WWE needs in the future.
Spot. On.
Everyone who watched the show needed to see this. This would make Bayley ultrababyface. This shoulda happened after the match. Like, seriously, this kinda thing needs to be on the main show. Because holy shit this made Bayley the most sympathetic of people.
Fuck this half-way shit with Charlotte. She’s the heel, she’s a Flair, let me boo her.
Sasha’s eye is so fucking distracting.
I’LL BEAT EVERYBODY!
*touches Renee’s arm*
Not you.
:)
Ok. Goddammit and fuck you, Nee-nee. Don’t you make Bayley cry.
SHE MADE BAYLEY CRY.
Not ok. I love Renee, but you don’t give her the sadface and push at it as an interviewer while she’s having the tears.
Don’t you say fuck you to Renee! >:(