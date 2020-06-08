Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT TakeOver: In Your House results. The latest TakeOver special featured a “Last Chance Backlot Brawl” for the NXT Championship, matches for the NXT North American and Women’s Championships, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column .

– The show used the old In Your House house set, and featured an intro video from Todd Pettengill. Retro-style commercials were sprinkled throughout, including Adam Cole in an ICOPRO commercial, and one for ice cream bars. Code Orange opened the show with a musical performance.

1. Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, and Mia Yim defeated Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Candice LeRae. Yim and LeRae brawled themselves out of the match, fighting to the back. Nox pinned Kai after a Shiniest Wizard to win the match.

2. Finn Bálor defeated Damian Priest. Priest took a nasty fall off the apron onto the ring steps. Back in the ring, Bálor top rope double-stomped him in the back of the head and hit a Coup de Grace to win the match.

3. NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) defeated Johnny Gargano. Lee had “Black Lives Matter” trunks and entrance gear. During the match, Lee pounced Gargano through the plexiglass surrounding ringside. Candice LeRae tried to interfere, but Mia Yim showed up to even the odds. Gargano jabbed a key into Lee’s eye and hit several superkicks, but couldn’t put him away. Lee won after two Spirit Bombs and a Big Bang Catastrophe.