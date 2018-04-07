NXT TakeOver: New Orleans Open Discussion Thread

WWE.com

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans airs this Saturday, April 7, live on WWE Network. NXT’s latest live special features an unsanctioned match between former tag team partners Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas defending his title against Aleister Black, and a six-man ladder match to determine the inaugural NXT North American Champion. As always, we’ll be here all night with reactions, results and discussion.

Here’s the complete NXT TakeOver: New Orleans card as we know it. If you need a refresher on these feuds, check out our predictions and analysis before the show begins.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans card:

1. NXT Championship Match: Andrade “Cien” Almas (c) vs. Aleister Black

2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

3. Unsanctioned Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa

4. NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: EC3 vs. Adam Cole vs. Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain

5. NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The Undisputed Era (c) vs. the Authors Of Pain vs. Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne

We’re including 10 of our favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: New Orleans column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show!