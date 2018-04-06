Here Are Your NXT TakeOver: New Orleans Predictions And Analysis

WWE.com

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans airs this Saturday, April 7, live on WWE Network. NXT’s latest live special features an unsanctioned match between former tag team partners Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas defending his title against Aleister Black, and a six-man ladder match to determine the inaugural NXT North American Champion.

Here’s the complete NXT TakeOver: New Orleans card as we know it.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans card:

1. NXT Championship Match: Andrade “Cien” Almas (c) vs. Aleister Black

2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

3. Unsanctioned Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa

4. NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: EC3 vs. Adam Cole vs. Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain

5. NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The Undisputed Era (c) vs. the Authors Of Pain vs. Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne

As always, we'll be here on Saturday night with an open discussion thread, live results and reactions to the show. And, also as always, here's what we think will happen, and what you need to know.