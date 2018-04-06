Here Are Your NXT TakeOver: New Orleans Predictions And Analysis

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans airs this Saturday, April 7, live on WWE Network. NXT’s latest live special features an unsanctioned match between former tag team partners Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas defending his title against Aleister Black, and a six-man ladder match to determine the inaugural NXT North American Champion.
Here’s the complete NXT TakeOver: New Orleans card as we know it.
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans card:
1. NXT Championship Match: Andrade “Cien” Almas (c) vs. Aleister Black
2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
3. Unsanctioned Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa
4. NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: EC3 vs. Adam Cole vs. Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain
5. NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The Undisputed Era (c) vs. the Authors Of Pain vs. Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne
Undisputed Era
Shayna Baszler
EC3
Andrade Almas
Johnny Gargano
Is “what are we even doing here?” supposed to be a catchphrase or something? If so, then maybe try another one because it’s just kinda irritating.
Instead, maybe try “Who are the ad wizards that came up with this one?”
The ladder match is so hard to call! The only person I can see not winning it is Killian Dain. I hope it’s my boy Velveteen Dream!
If Cole wins both his matches, he’ll be pulling quadruple duty over the weekend, with the Axxess Invitational winners getting title shots Sunday afternoon. So I can see him either a) being replaced with a new TUE member or b) Roddy turning and helping TUE win.
The only really obvious outcome i see here is Shayna the rest are a toss up, i could see them having johnny lose and get his revenge on the main roster. Since Zelina joined him Andrade has looked ready for the main roster but is Black, also Drew lurking in the background?
Finally shall we cast or guesses at who shows up in the crowd? Tough to call this year, but I’m going Keith Lee
AoP wins and gets called up Monday, vacating titles. Seems like the obvious call and elevated them into the Asuka tier of monsters.
I like this one. I might sound crazy, but I like it when you’ve got a heel or someone who thinks they’re too good for something, so they vacate in pursuit of “bigger things.”*
*Not you, Ziggler. Sit down.
Would Gargano get an immediate call-up if he loses Saturday? I’d be curious to see how they handle him there. And I definitely agree on Black winning the title, partially because Almas did so well at the Royal Rumble that it looks like it’s about time for him to head up.
Strong Bad
Cole or EC3
Fuckface Chompy
Shayna
Black
Undisputed Era (possibly with Donovan Dijak filling in)
Velveteen Dream
Ciampa (tying into my WM pick of Gargano winning the Dre)
Shayna
NXT title match is a toss up, but I don’t think that you can end Almas’ reign after putting on a five star match. Cien takes it.
BONUS PREDICTION: Keith Lee sits ringside. Speculation runs rampant.