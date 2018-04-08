Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT TakeOver: New Orleans results. The show was headlined by TK, as well as the crowning of the first-ever NXT North American Champion. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: New Orleans column.
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans Results:
1. NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Adam Cole defeated Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, EC3, Velveteen Dream and Ricochet. Cole defeated five other competitors by tipping Ricochet off a ladder, then quickly ascending it himself to grab the North American Championship.
2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler defeated Ember Moon (c). Moon attempted an Eclipse but got caught by Baszler in the Kirifuda Clutch. Moon passed out in the submission hold, giving Baszler her first taste of NXT gold.
Damn. Hell of a Takeover!
Black didn’t catch Zelina. He ducked and Almas caught her.
Love lifted her up
This show. Jesus Christ this show.
That was so fucking good! NXT!
What an amazing show! They should all be really proud of themselves.
The ladder match was one of the best I’ve seen. And I really didn’t see Strong’s heel turn coming. If I have one complaint, it’s that the end of the Almas-Black match was too clever by half. Until then, Vega’s interference was stealthy, but then she’s trying to leap from the turnbuckle right in front of the ref in the middle of the match? If she’s going to cost Andrade the match, it should’ve been in a slightly more plausible way.
Well if she’d hit Black it would have been a DQ win for Almas, so I get her logic. But she should have just kicked Black in the crotch if she wanted to end it that way, not go for a complicated aerial maneuver. I guess they were trying to say her overconfidence got the best of her.
Could an argument be made that as each attempt failed, Zelina got increasingly desperate/sloppy?