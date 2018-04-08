Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT TakeOver: New Orleans results. The show was headlined by TK, as well as the crowning of the first-ever NXT North American Champion. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: New Orleans column.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans Results:

1. NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Adam Cole defeated Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, EC3, Velveteen Dream and Ricochet. Cole defeated five other competitors by tipping Ricochet off a ladder, then quickly ascending it himself to grab the North American Championship.

2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler defeated Ember Moon (c). Moon attempted an Eclipse but got caught by Baszler in the Kirifuda Clutch. Moon passed out in the submission hold, giving Baszler her first taste of NXT gold.