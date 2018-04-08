NXT TakeOver: New Orleans Results

#WWE NXT
04.07.18 31 mins ago 8 Comments

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT TakeOver: New Orleans results. The show was headlined by TK, as well as the crowning of the first-ever NXT North American Champion. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: New Orleans column.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans Results:

1. NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Adam Cole defeated Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, EC3, Velveteen Dream and Ricochet. Cole defeated five other competitors by tipping Ricochet off a ladder, then quickly ascending it himself to grab the North American Championship.

2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler defeated Ember Moon (c). Moon attempted an Eclipse but got caught by Baszler in the Kirifuda Clutch. Moon passed out in the submission hold, giving Baszler her first taste of NXT gold.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE NXT
TAGSNXTNXT LIVE SPECIALNXT TAKEOVERnxt takeover new orleansWWE NXT

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 day ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 2 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 6 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP