Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT TakeOver: Phoenix results for January 26, 2019. NXT’s first TakeOver event of the year featured matches for the NXT, NXT North American, NXT Women’s, and NXT Tag Team Championships. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver Phoenix column.

NXT TakeOver Phoenix Results:

1. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders defeated Undisputed Era (c). War Raiders had a full Viking entrance, seen above. They were able to capture the Tag Team Championship after hitting Kyle O’Reilly with their “Fallout” combo finisher.

2. Matt Riddle defeated Kassius Ohno by submission when Ohno tapped out during repeated elbow strikes.

– Velveteen Dream arrived at the arena. He’d eventually find a spot in the front row for the main event.

3. NXT North American Championship Match: Johnny Gargano defeated Ricochet (c). Gargano hit a brainbuster on the exposed arena floor, then rolled Ricochet back into the ring and followed up with a slingshot DDT to win the match and the North American Championship.