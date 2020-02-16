NXT TakeOver: Portland Open Discussion Thread

NXT TakeOver: Portland airs Saturday night, February 16, live on WWE Network. The show features four championship matches, a grudge match between Johnny Gargano and Finn Bálor, a performance from Poppy, and more. We’ll be here all night with live updates, results, and more. Here’s how the card shakes out.

NXT TakeOver: Portland Card

1. NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa
2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair
3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Era (c) vs. The Broserweights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne)
4. NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) vs. Dominik Dijakovic
5. Finn Bálor vs. Johnny Gargano
6. Street Fight: Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

If you’d like to read our predictions and analysis for all six matches on the card, you can do that here. Thanks for being a part of the first NXT TakeOver not attached to a WWE pay-per-view weekend!

Make sure to give your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion a thumbs up, as we’ll include ten of the best, funniest, or most insightful in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver Portland column. Be sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop-down menu, and enjoy the show!

