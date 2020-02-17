Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT TakeOver: Portland results. The latest live special from NXT featured four championship matches, a wild street fight, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Portland column.

1. NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) defeated Dominik Dijakovic. Lee won a crazy match with the Big Bang Catastrophe. After the match, Lee helped Dijakovic up so he could soak in the reaction from a grateful crowd.

2. Street Fight: Dakota Kai defeated Tegan Nox. Nox appeared to have the match won, putting a chair around Kai’s neck and lying her on a table with the intention to jump off the top rope and put her through it. Raquel (formerly Reina) Gonzalez attacked Nox, then chokeslammed her off the top rope onto the table, which didn’t break, giving Kai the match.

3. Finn Bálor defeated Johnny Gargano. Bálor dropkicked Gargano off the announce table, then brutalized him with a Coup de Grace and 1916 to win. After the match, Bálor knelt over Gargano and continued to threaten him.

4. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Bianca Belair with the Riptide. After the match, Charlotte Flair attacked both women and said she accepted Ripley’s challenge for a match at WrestleMania. You can watch that here.

5. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Broserweights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne) defeated Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) (c). The Broserweights hit their combination Bro 2 Sleep/enzuigiri to win the match and become the new Tag Team Champions.

6. NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) defeated Tommaso Ciampa. The Undisputed Era interfered repeatedly and the referee got bumped, but Ciampa kept fighting back and kicking out. Cole tried to use the NXT Championship as a weapon, but Ciampa avoided it. When Ciampa went to use the title belt, Johnny Gargano was there to stop him. Gargano hit Ciampa with the NXT Championship, giving Cole the win.