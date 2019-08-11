WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT TakeOver: Toronto results. The epic show on the eve of SummerSlam 2019 featured a 2 Out of 3 Falls Match for the NXT Championship, matches for the NXT Women’s, NXT North American, and NXT Tag Team Championships, as well as an exciting women’s grudge match. Come back soon for the complete Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Toronto column.

NXT TakeOver: Toronto (2019) Results:

1. The Street Profits defeated The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship. Montez Ford pinned after a frog splash.

– Backstage, Johnny Gargano contemplated a ladder. Ricochet was shown in the crowd.