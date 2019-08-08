NXT TakeOver Toronto (2019): Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Promotional Image

NXT Takeover: Toronto airs this Saturday, August 10, live on WWE Network. NXT’s 26th live special features matches for the NXT, NXT Women’s, Tag, and North American Championships, as well as Candice LeRae making the crazy mistake of stepping into the ring against the evil version of Io Shirai. Make sure you’re here this weekend for our full coverage, live thread, and results. Here’s the complete card.

NXT TakeOver: Toronto (2019) Card:

1. 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the NXT Championship (first fall is a classic match, second fall is a street fight, third fall stipulation will be decided by William Regal if necessary): Adam Cole (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszer (c) vs. Mia Yim

3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Undisputed Era

4. Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

5. Triple Threat Match for the NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all five matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Saturday night to see if you’re correct.

Here’s what we think will go down at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, 2019 edition.