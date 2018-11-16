NXT TakeOver: War Games 2018 Card, Analysis, Predictions

NXT TakeOver: War Games (2018) airs this Saturday night, November 16, live on WWE Network. The latest NXT live special is headlined by the second annual War Games match, as well as Velveteen Dream challenging for the NXT Championship and a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the NXT Women’s Championship. Here’s how the card breaks down.

NXT TakeOver War Games 2 Card:

1. War Games Match: Undisputed Era vs. War Raiders, Ricochet, Pete Dunne 2. NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Velveteen Dream 3. 2-out-of-3 Falls for the NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane 4. Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black 5. Announced for the pre-event taping: Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno

As always, what follows is our complete rundown of the TakeOver: War Games card, featuring analysis and predictions for all four matches, plus the bonus pre-show match.

