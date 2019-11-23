NXT TakeOver: War Games 2019 Open Discussion Thread

1. War Games Match: Undisputed Era vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, TBD 2. War Games Match: Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Kay Lee Ray 3. Matt Riddle vs. Finn Bálor 4. Number One Contender Match (winner faces Adam Cole at Survivor Series): Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain vs. Damien Priest 5. Kickoff Show: Angel Garza vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott

NXT TakeOver: War Games 2019 airs this Saturday, November 23, live on WWE Network. The latest edition of TakeOver includes two War Games matches for the first time ever, as well as a triple threat match with Survivor Series ramifications . Make sure you’re here on Saturday night for results, an open discussion thread, and more.

If you’d like to read our predictions and analysis for the main card, you can do that here. You can follow along with the rest of what’s happening on Survivor Series weekend here.

Make sure to reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread with a +1, because if we get enough (and we should), we’ll include ten of the best, funniest, or most insightful in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver War Games 2019 column. Be sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop-down menu, and enjoy the show!