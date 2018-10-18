WWE

NXT held its live TV tapings at Full Sail University on Wednesday night, for the remainder of the October tapings and the first few weeks of November heading into NXT TakeOver: War Games. Here’s everything that happened, and everything you need to know, including the big reveal of who attacked Aleister Black.

Please be aware that everything you read in the subsequent paragraphs is an actual, massive, legitimate spoiler for what will happen over the next several weeks of NXT television. You may read on only at your own risk. But if you’re the sort of person who just simply cannot wait until it happens on WWE Network to find out what happens next, congratulations! This post is for you!

NXT Taping Results

October 24 Episode

1. EC3 defeated Adam Cole. EC3 interrupted an Undisputed Era promo, leading to a match. Also, EC3 has a new fur entrance jacket, if you’re interested. After the match, UE attacked EC3’s leg with a steel chair.

2. Mia Yim defeated Aliyah.

3. Kassius Ohno defeated enhancement talent Justin Xavier. After the match, Nikki Cross showed up to laugh at Ohno, then left, which makes sense.