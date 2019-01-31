NXT Tapings Spoilers For February: Possible Re-shoot, Results Unclear

01.31.19 2 hours ago 3 Comments

WWE Network

NXT held its live TV tapings at Full Sail University on Wednesday night, for most of February 2019. Here’s everything that happened, and everything you need to know.

Please be aware that everything you read in the subsequent paragraphs is an actual, massive, legitimate spoiler for what will happen over the next several weeks of NXT television. You may read on only at your own risk. But if you’re the sort of person who just simply cannot wait until it happens on WWE Network to find out what happens next, congratulations! This post is for you!

Note: Normally we divide these into “episodes,” but that wasn’t totally clear this time. You’ll see why certain stuff gets confusing.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spoilers#WWE NXT
TAGSNXTNXT TAPING SPOILERSspoilersWWE NXT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.28.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP