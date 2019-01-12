WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool results for January 12, 2019. NXT UK’s first ever TakeOver event was headlined by matches for the United Kingdom Championship, the NXT UK Women’s Championship, and NXT UK’s brand new Tag Team Championship. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT UK TakeOver Blackpool column.

NXT UK TakeOver Results:

1. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Zack Gibson and James Drake defeated Trent Seven and Tyler Bate. Mustache Mountain had British Bulldogs-inspired gear. Gibson and Drake hit Trent Seven with Ticket to Mayhem to win the match and become NXT UK’s first Tag Team Champions. After the match, Johnny Saint and Sid Scala congratulated them.

2. Finn Bálor defeated Jordan Devlin. Devlin attacked his original opponent, Travis Banks, before the show. Banks attempted to get revenge, but Devlin attacked him again and injured Banks’ knee. The backup plan: Finn Bálor. Finn picked up the win over his former student with the Coup de Grace.

3. No Disqualification Match: Dave Mastiff defeated Eddie Dennis. Mastiff won the match with a cannonball through a table.