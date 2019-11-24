NXT War Games 2019 Results

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT TakeOver War Games 2019 results. The show featured two War Games matches, including the first-ever women’s War Games match. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver War Games 2019 column.

– The pre-show team quickly announced that Mia Yim had been attacked in the back and wouldn’t be medically cleared to compete in War Games. She was taken away in an ambulance, and Rhea Ripley had to talk Dakota Kai into taking Yim’s place.

1. Kickoff Match: Angel Garza defeated Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott. Garza pinned Scott after hitting his Wing Clipper finisher.

2. War Games Match: Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, and Candice LeRae defeated Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and Kay Lee Ray. When it was Kai’s turn to enter, she instead attacked Tegan Nox, kicking her in the face and smashing her surgically repaired knee in the cage door. Despite the 4-on-2 disadvantage, Ripley was able to pin Baszler after a Riptide onto two opened chairs.

3. Number One Contender Triple Threat: Pete Dunne defeated Killian Dain and Damien Priest. Dain, with Pete Dunne on his back, gave Priest a senton. Dunne then shoved Dain out of the ring and pinned Priest.

4. Finn Bálor defeated Matt Riddle with a 1916 DDT.