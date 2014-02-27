Your Official With Leather WWE NXT arRIVAL Predictions And Open Discussion Thread

Hey look, we’re doing one of these!
For the first time, With Leather is giving the funniest fans on the Internet an open discussion thread for WWE NXT, the show that started off as a crummy collection of self-defeated obstacle challenges and became the best WWE product in the world.
Tonight, the promotion’s first “pay-per-view,” the badly-capitalized NXT arRIVAL, airs live on the WWE Network at 8:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm CT. Here’s your complete (announced) card:
1. Ladder Match for the NXT Championship: Bo Dallas (c) vs. Adrian Neville
2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Paige (c) vs. Emma
3. Antonio Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn
Let us know who you think’s gonna win in our comments section below. Here are my thoughts:
– He’s still “Antonio” Cesaro on NXT, right? Regardless, I think Sami Zayn will beat Cesaro. Cesaro is becoming an important cog on the main roster and Zayn’s entire story up until this point is that he HAS to beat Cesaro before he can move on. If you’ve missed their three previous classics (not counting the countless matches they had when they were Claudio Castagnoli and El Generico …’s friend?), match 1 featured Zayn getting a surprise win, match 2 gave Cesaro a dominant response and match 3, the 2-out-of-3 falls classic from last July, is one of the best WWE matches in years. No matter what happens, this is worth tuning in to see. You’re gonna be treating Zayn like Punk and Bryan in a few years anyway.
– I expect Paige to defeat Emma and retain the NXT Women’s Championship. Paige is the first champion, and this’ll be a lot of peoples’ fist time seeing her. Emma has already gotten a spot on Raw and Smackdown, and hopefully this match will help more casual WWE fans see that she’s got a hell of a lot more going on than what happens on those shows. Emma needs to be understood first in her natural environment. Paige needs to hurry up and be a huge deal so we can continue to elevate the quality of women’s wrestling in WWE, and maybe have one Diva without a grisly tan.
– If Paige retains and we need at least one major title change on NXT’s first special, that means Adrian Neville should win the ladder match and become the new NXT Champion. Explaining Bo Dallas to strangers is going to be this week’s most difficult task. All you need to know here is that Neville is THE MAN THAT GRAVITY FORGOT and he’s in a ladder match, so you’re gonna see something memorable and ridiculous. Bo’s had a lengthy title reign, and it’s time to bring him up to be Bray Wyatt’s Cousin Oliver or whatever.
Enjoy the show, everybody, and tell everyone you know to watch the special (the “pay-per-scription?”) and join in.
I was worried that group of pleasant looking middle aged people in white shirts was some kind of protest group or some such. Nope, just delightful Mojo Rawley fans.
Managed to watch the rest of Arrival before I went to work this morning. I have one word: BRAVO…just bravo…watching that made me happy to be back into wrestling again
One other note: The “Better Than Batista” chant gave me all the feels.
What’s the weird sort-of upscaled HD they use for NXT? I’ve never noticed it before this “PPV” but it’s wild.
ok… so just caught the NXT show. and yes, it was FANtastic.
but i think thing i enjoyed the most was watching a wrestling PPV where the commentating team actually do a good job of putting everyone over.
C’mon guys, Bull Nakano used the Scorpion Crosslock in the WWF. I could never forget that submission. Loved that Paige paid tribute to Bull to put away Emma.
Soooo, how bout having that Shield/Wyatt Family match and that Cesaro/Zayn match in the same week. Great times.
Whoever tried to start the “SCARED OF SPIDERS” chant at the start of the main event is my homeboy.
I still think that learning that there’s such a vicious lock called the Scorpion Crosslock was the higlight of the show for me.
WE WANT YAH
Cesaro/Zayn literally just took years off my life. Emotionally drained after that, and the hug was a nice touch. So so good.
So @Cami, what you think of that opener?
Shit’s based right? Man, I’m still excited after that ppv. Vince is gonna be mad as hell when everyone is talking about how much worse WMXXX is than Arrival.
I loved it!
Damn, that was one great match!
DAT FUCKING UPPERCUT!
I just slipped off my chair.
Watching the replay. I have no idea what’s about to happen. Delighted William Regal is a sign of good things to come.
TAKE 2! Who’s still in the house?
Oh shit, jumping on right now
Nxt!Nxt!Nxt!
LOL I just turned the live feed back on and I see the snake at Savage’s wedding. I LOVE THIS NETWORK.
See, Mojo Rawley won me over with his crazy run and Cancer promo…
NWOStinger enjoys watching me freak out during ladder matches and is making me watch Wrestlemania X7. If I didn’t already know the Hardy Bros. are still alive I would for sure think they were dead by now.
Brandon is talking NXT Arrival on that youtube channel he posted :D
So, I’m kinda new to the commenting here, but I’ve been following the B/W columns and the show for a while now. This show was the reason I decided to pull the trigger on the Network. It did not disappoint in the slightest. Even the short freeze I got instead of watching Breeze and Woods get slaughtered by Rusev wasn’t enough to deter me from loving this show.
Well done all around.
Unfortunately, you can’t watch Arrival on demand. I’ll have to wait until tomorrow morning to see Paige/Emma on *sigh*
I gotta work tomorrow *sad trombone*
It’s on again at 11
YET…can’t watch on demand yet
The repeat is in less than an hour, man!
Still not a fan of Neville or the Ascension, but I loved the rest of the show. Sami/Cesaro is probably my favourite singles match of the year. Emma/Paige was the best WWE women’s match since AJ/Kaitlyn at Payback last year. Loved the outdoor pre-show and hope they start doing that for Raw as well. Great night.
That’s cool. I like both matches (though MITB a little more), but I get the specialness of the Payback one.
I just rewatched the MITB match and I still say the Payback one was better! The latter one seemed more a normal match, like an elongated version of one they’d have one Raw, whereas the Payback match seemed more special to me.
I think cause it’s like you said, it was the best main roster Divas match since at least whatever combination of Melina/McCool/Mickie match happened last. It’s a good match, and it had a long term story to make you care about (thank god somebody kept remembering that AJ/Kait were friends), but I thought as a match and continuation of the feud, MITB had room to breathe and be more of a match.
I’m gonna have to rewatch that one! The Payback match stuck in my mind a lot more for some reason. So many great little moments. A complete little story and, of course, the beginning of AJ’s title reign.
I kinda think AJ/Kaitlyn MITB is a better match than Payback. I just love AJ becoming Alberta Del Rio during that match and targeting Kaitlyn’s arm the whole time, surviving the Spear like ADR did Christian’s a month later.
Can there please please PLEASE be a screencap or gif of what HAS to be Mojo’s family? They made matching sweatshirts and were so cute PLEASE I RLY NEED.
tonight was undoubtedly a great night for wrestling fans, and an absolutely amazing night for British wrestlers in NXT singles title matches…
^^TRUTH
God, I just keep imagining Paige’s family hugging, knowing their girl made it, with tears in my eyes.
My feed kept jumping back to Tyler Breeze’s pouting face. If this was all part of WWE’s evil plan to make me hate him then BRAVO. Every time I see his face I’m filled with rage.
IT’S ALL SOLOMON CROWE’S DOING
Did it on the iOS app as well.
At least you can log into the PS3 app, XBox 360 users haven’t been able to sign in all week. It says your user or password is unrecognized.
The PS3 app is super glitchy. I still can’t watch on demand content on it.
Same for me. Good to isolate the problem platforms.
The PS3 feed really shit the bed, I had to give up and move to the browser
Yes, on PS3. I’d get 10 maybe 20 seconds of live feed before it would jump back to “BEAUTY” and then Tyler Breeze pouting. I now hate him more than Bootista :P
On ps3?
It’s the only way he could get over as a heel.
Holy gosh I always forget how much I hate ladder matches, especially when they so actively utilize the ladders. I was concerned that somebody’s guts were going to pop out ala Where The Red Fern Grows.
Where The Red Arrow Grows, papermint.
I will say sign of the night from what I saw was the Sami Zayn meets Black Flag sign…fucking amazing
AGREED!
I would totally buy that shirt
That’d make a great t-shirt.
Get on that redbubble t-shirt makers!
Who else is coming back here at 11 to watch the replay? :D
I will! I missed Zayn vs Cesaro!
2 hours without the crap. So much easier to participate in live discussion.
Gimme a Hell Yeah!
Shit, I probably will. THAT WAS SO GOOD. And just like NXT it was shorter than the WWE alternative. Two hour blast of wrestling orgasm
Hells yeah.
Other than my feed t-totally fucking up, that was a fantastic show. Cesaro/Zayn was clearly the match of the night, and I’d put Paige/Emma #2. Admittedly I wasn’t able to see the main event.
Thankfully my feed didn’t start fucking up until after Paige/Emma.
I was thoroughly enjoying the event until my feed started bugging out a few minutes into Paige/Emma
“Good luck following THAT.”-NXT, to TNA’s show tonight
Replace TNA with Wrestlemania and you’re correct for the next month and a half.
Special shout out to the guy in the crowd LOSING HIS MIND as Neville prepped the Red Arrow.
Well that completely kicked my ass. I can’t fucking wait to see where they go with Bo and Zayn next Thursday. I want to see “Why can’t I beat this guy?” Zayn and “How could this happen?” Bo!
Can’t wait to watch that main event tomorrow when they hopefully have this shit fixed.
If you wanted to introduce someone to the NXT product, show them this event. Great show.
Hell, if you wanted to introduce someone to Pro Wrestling in general, show them this event.
Well other than my ps3 feed going haywire…. Absolute fucking home run show
Okay! was it PS3 with the issues for everyone? Was on my ps3- had issues. iPad worked perfect.
Save for the feed hiccup, that was fantastic.
Oh that was so good. THAT WAS SO GOOD. I’m happy to share this with you NXT live thread bros and sisses
My feed died…I lost everything after Ascension/Too Cool…damn
I’m gong to try tomorrow morning if I can watch it on demand. If not, I’m sure they’ll be replaying it a lot.
Dude, so sorry. At least you can catch one of the three times daily replays they’ll be doing the entire weekend.
A few minutes into Paige/Emma, it started skipping around…I keep on refreshing, but every time I do, it shows the Woods/Breeze entrances and then just dies
Oh wait, did you miss the Women’s Championship too?
That ladder match is definitely worth watching whenever they do a replay
Hahaha the annoyed looking Bo fans behind Cena are great
This PPV was so good I have no idea who John Cena is anymore!
He’s like, one of the executives or something, yes? He’s wearing a suit.
NXT! NXT! NXT! NXT!
That was a really good match, but I feel bad for the commentators trying to make it seem important after the opener
What a great show.
I just want to thank everybody for being here. Being a west coaster I never get to participate in the open discussion threads and this was a ton of fun.
Dude, just watch a stream. You’re missing out on a hell of a lot of fun.
Ok, gotta head home from work now. But man, that show was just plain awesome.
Hear, hear! Welcome fellow Westie, enjoy the fun.
(Already high quality of NXT) x (PPV quality matches) = holy crap the best the best the best
Nothing was as good as that crazy ass opener, but good on the young kids for putting on two awesome championship matches
Poor Bo :(
My feed is officially dead. What happened in the Tyler Breeze match?
Wasn’t a match. Rusev came in and murdered them both to death.
Rusev showed up before the match started and beat them both up.
HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT
Oh god we’re going to see a live death.
WOW. Okay, stream is back, just keep refreshing!