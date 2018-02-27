Offset Of The Migos Got To Hang With His Idol, Ric Flair

Getty Image

Ric Flair’s status as being a top two wrestler of all time (whatever second wrestler you can think of is always up for debate, but not Flair), has been cemented for nearly a decade. However, when it comes to Flair’s legacy on the current hip hop culture, it might be unparalleled.

Flair’s been name checked by some of the current and former greats in rap, from Kanye West to Gucci Mane, and even Killer Mike. The iconic robes Flair wore have been imitated in ways by the likes of Ghostface Killah and others. When it comes to Flair, there’s been few better at making their mark without getting in the booth.

All of this makes what happened this week no surprise, but still extremely welcome. For the Nature Boy’s birthday, Offset posted a picture with him and Naitch both in custom robes flossing for Instagram. Zoom in on the picture a bit ,and one can see the glorious Ric Flair chain that Flair himself approved of, making this picture even more meta. And FLAIR is the one wearing Offset’s custom ice.