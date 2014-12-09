One Former WWE Wrestler Thinks CM Punk Going To UFC Is Totally Fake

Quick recap: CM Punk had a life-threatening pimple and didn’t main event WrestleMania so he farted in front of HHH and made Vince McMahon cry and then went to MMA and now WWE sucks and Vince hates HHH and I wrote a lot of words and got called dumb some. Got it? Good.
Well, former ECW star and Impact Wrestling color commentator Taz(z) has a theory about the turn of events. He thinks it’s all a work. He thinks this is the most elaborate storyline of all time and CM Punk is actually going to return to WWE and wrestle. The conspiracy theories are entering “Montreal Screwjob Is A Work” territory and there’s no turning back. This combined with all the articles about how the Illuminati are conspiring to take Bill Cosby down are my two favorite wackjob things people are actually saying on the Internet these days.
To his credit, Taz(z) says his theory is a stretch, but he spends the rest of his 20 minutes explaining his theory again. So there’s that.
Jesus Christ. Can we get some sort of podcasting licensing board happening? Who in the hell would listen to Taz’ podcast.
My thoughts exactly. I can’t imagine Taz having an opinion about anything that I would want to hear.
The misogynist retard, over-rated non-Legend Show.
I’d be interested to know the types of numbers he does. It’s probably embarrassingly paltry.
Today, we gonna shoot from da hip about my favorite pizza toppins! First, ya got yer tomatas! Then ya got yer mozzarelle! Joey Numbahs tells me that if you smother that crust in ranch dressing, yer digestive system’s gonna be a real rocketbustah!
Now, I know some o’ya’s are listenin’ from the Windy City o’ Chicaga. Well, I’m here to tell ya: YER WRONG ABOUT YER PIZZA CRUSTS, YA DUMS! Ova here in New York, we like it thin and wiiiiiide. If I was eatin somethin thick and fatty like Chicaga’s pizza crust, it’d be like eatin’ myself! But hey – who wouldn’t wanna bite outta good ol’ Tazzzz? Hehe.
And that’s the scoop! Later on today, Matt Hardy’s comin to my house and we’re gonna start our 25 days o’Christmas: An enormous Turkey feast e’ery night until Christmas! And we’re startin late, so these first couple days we’re really gonna have to put it away to make up for lost time. We gotta stay in ring-shape! Ya never know when the ol HUMAN SUPLEX MA-CHINE’ll end up in the ring again, I always say!
@ BeeJ
You joke, but Im pretty sure that food is one thing the man knows about.
People looking for advice on how to pick up chicks in a middle school parking lot?
‘Allegedly’
“My guest today is Perry Saturn’s mop!”
It’s good to see TNA decided to create its own version of Joe Rogan. I know that’s a weird thing to say but I’m happy Cuz it’s happening on TNA therefore I never eeeeeeeeeeeever have to watch it
Vince McMahon is an old, out of touch, piece of shit, who only likes to do things his way and will make it a personal agenda to attack anyone who goes against him. That and the fact they have no idea what they’re doing week in and week out. It was obvious before CM Punk’s podcast and now it’s really the only answer you need to justify every shitty thing the WWE has done for god knows how long.
Why would anyone not take Punk 100% at his word is beyond me (minus the Ryback on purpose stuff, that’s a slight gray area) The guy nearly had to die to finally give up on his lifelong dream and realize that no matter how hard he tried he couldnt beat the machine. Actually FUCK THAT! WWE almost had to murder him before he realized he couldnt beat the machine.
Wha…I…I think you need some counselling bud.
“Vince McMahon is an old, out of touch, piece of shit, who only likes to do things his way”.
It’s worked out pretty well for him so far.
Oh jeez. It’s pretty dumb. Won’t even really dignify it. As if WWE and Punk would sacrifice the money they could have been makign together the last year for some sort of hypothetical money later on a convoluted angle.
Still, nothing touches “Montreal was a Work!” when it comes to conspiracies. That is more insane than moon landing hoaxes.
Lol this is a wrestling blog where all if us are familiar with Taz and no of knew he had a blog. Why Tf do you have a blog Taz?? No one cares.
hahaha. Good point.
I still don’t know if he has a blog, but I do know he has a podcast. ;-)
Wow. “Life-threatening pimple” is far from funny.
Literally anything might be a work, because WWE has full control over retconning their stories. It’s the most useless kind of fantasy booking.
I remember when some people theorized that Eddie Guerrero’s death was a work.
I agree that is feels like a work. Except WWE would not be THAT smart.
Not a work