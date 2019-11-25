A picture with the frontman of an independent wrestling collective is the latest in a series of notable events surrounding Oney Lorcan reportedly trying to get released from his WWE contract.

Earlier this month, Lorcan changed his display name on Twitter to “Biff Busick,” the name he used for years on the indies before he signed with WWE in 2015. Soon after, PWInsider reported that Lorcan had asked for his release from the company at the end of October 2019 and it had not been granted.

Unlike several other WWE Superstars over the past few months, Lorcan has yet to confirm publicly that he asked for his release. However, Lorcan did respond to recent comments made by Triple H about how wrestlers should sort out their problems with management in private rather than on social media in a since-deleted tweet that said, in Lorcan’s characteristic all-caps, “THE MATURE PROFESSIONAL THING TO SAY WOULD BE NO COMMENT AND HAVE A PRIVATE CONVERSATION PROMOTER TO INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR INSTEAD OF BURYING TALENT PUBLICLY TO THE MEDIA THATS HOW I DO BUSINESS ITS ALL ABOUT THE GAME AND HOW YOU PLAY IT.”

Lorcan hasn’t appeared on WWE programming since his match with Lio Rush on the October 25 episode of 205 Live, but he represented WWE on this Sunday’s Progress show in the UK, where he and Danny Burch took on Jordan Devlin and Scotty Davis. While in the UK, he took pictures with indie wrestler Timothy Thatcher and with David Starr, the latter while wearing the t-shirt of We The Independent, a group of independent wrestlers that calls itself “pro labour empowerment, pro fairness, and pro equality.”

Lorcan hasn’t explained why he wants to leave WWE, but the combination of his tweet at Triple H and promoting We The Independent starts to paint a picture.