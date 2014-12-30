Paige Talked Her Terrible ‘Total Divas’ Stable And Whether Her Family Will Make The Show

A couple months back it was revealed that the creeping slime mold that is Total Divas had claimed Paige and Alicia Fox, which was unfortunate, but perhaps not quite as bad as we thought back then. Nikki Bella is Divas Champion after all, so it seems like the girls are now allowed to play in both worlds to some extent. Still, you can’t help but wonder, what the hell is the “anti-Diva” going to be doing on the most Diva-est show to ever Diva? Well, apparently Paige will be wild, young and leading a pretty awful-sounding Total Divas mini-stable…
“Rosa and I are close. But you’ll see, it’s me, Rosa and Foxy all together. I love to play jokes on people so you’ll see a lot of that. We’re the three amigos and we just kind of do things spur of the moment. Crazy stuff, like I’ll take them places and we did some pretty crazy stuff which I think people will enjoy. And being single ladies too, that’s always a plus to watch. I kind of got the other girls out, like whenever I want to do stuff I force the other girls to come and have fun with me and experience how I live my life. They’re doing more crazy stuff because I feel like I’m influencing them somehow. Live like a 22-year-old lives!”
Oh, to live like a 22-year-old again – time to dig out my Gamecube and return to an all-beef jerky diet. Oh, and Paige and Rosa, that’s uh, pretty believable, right? I’m guessing the new girls just got last pick when it came to choosing besties for the new season.
I love lamp…er, I mean Rosa.
But what about the one possibly redeeming thing about Paige being on Total Divas for wrestling nerds like us? Will her wacky British wrestling family, including mom Saraya Knight and dad Ricky Knight be on the show? Thankfully, it sounds like the answer is yes…
“I don’t know what I can reveal at this point but there’s lots of big [family] moments. To be honest, my family is so supportive of everything I do and the more opportunities I get, the more happy they are for me. You’ll get to see a little bit of my dad on the show and I will tell you, he gets mad at me over the decisions I make, but overall they’re happy for me.”
Hopefully her dad’s main objection is to those weak-ass headbutts she does. So, anyone morbidly curious to see Paige on Total Divas? Who will she end up marrying by the end of the season? How, specifically, will Nattie be awful to her? Place your bets now.
What are the odds that they’ll add subtitles when they show her family.
I’m surprised they don’t add them for Barrett and Cesaro on the main shows.
What are the odds? That’s like putting odds on whether you’re receiving air at this very moment and in no harm
Paige’s dad: ???
They should make a TV show just for the NXT women’s division and have it be this low budget but beautifully scripted drama with amazing performances and cinematography and a Ramin Djawadi score. Call it My So-Called Divas.
That would be cancelled after one season.
….but people won’t let it go decades later.
But it would be beautifully complete. Carmella being driven away in Big Cass’s car, completely over her obsession with him, looking back down the lamplit New Jersey street as Enzo pedals away on his little bike.
I’ll never stop shipping BayleyxSami
I wouldn’t mind a two tier program showing the NXT and main roster Diva’s.
+1 to Brood. Baymi for life!
I don’t watch Total Divas, but if there is some chance, be it very slim, that she superkicks a cast member (not in a ring), I would very much like someone sending that to me.
I just want her to be the monster badass she was in NXT, though, and I’m afraid that might never happen now. T_T
They’ve been calling her the anti Diva again on commentary and she’s been coming out at the house shows just to superkick Nikki.
Maybe they’ve found a way to make her work.
This’ll be the only time I’ll ask for this, but can I get live commentary from JBL and Cole during Paige’s Posse segments? “I TOLD ‘YA MAGGLE, THEY’RE CRAZY! -JBL; They like to have fun! -MAGGLE”.
I’d love a 30 minute show following TD with the NXT divas on and have them–and us by proxy– cry for a half hour about what happens to great female wrestlers when they get the call up to NXT.
Alternative use for 30 minutes post show, we get 2 NXT divas matches (with guest appearances from AJ) to remind us that women’s wrestling can be amazing in 2014.
[giant.gfycat.com]
Thanks?
I hate that for the past 6 months or so, the only redeeming thing to me about any Paige appearance has been that she’s the hottest piece of hotdamness possible. I HATE it. it’s how I used to feel about the Bellas. THE FREAKING BELLAS entertain me because of their promos or in-ring work now and Paige still doesn’t! I kind of feel apathetic about her appearances just like I do about Bray Wyatt now. (those two were my favourite wrestlers in the whole world (along with Sami Zayn and EMMA of course!) when I first discovered NXT, and now I hate even the idea of watching them more than anything.)
Dat ass!
[i.imgur.com]
@PWG, I will never get tired of that gif. I hope she makes that a gimmick after every match she wins.
And loses.
Dunno why, but I’m picturing her dad as Ray Winstone with fiery ginger hair and a handlebar mustache wearing a blue and white striped onesie. WOTCHER!
She’s a single girl? I thought she was banging another wrestler?
Why am I picturing her and Rosa doing an SNL impression?
“We are two wild and crazy girls!”
/waves hands
Anything with Paige I’m sold. Believe
