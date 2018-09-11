The Paige Era Of Smackdown Live Is Here, And It’s Amazing

Tonight on Smackdown Live, Brie Bella will fight Maryse in the main event, and R-Truth will face Andrade “Cien” Almas. We’ve known about these matches since Sunday, because Paige, the General Manager of Smackdown, announced them in a video posted to her Twitter account.
She also took to Twitter yesterday to officially make the match that Jeff Hardy wanted with Shinsuka Nakamura, and announced that it would open the show.
“If wrestling’s going to become less of a boys’ club (as it must to be vital and interesting)”
Vintage Uproxx.
I think it’s safe to say that Paige is clearly one of the best GM’s ever in the short amount of time she’s had the job. Her and Regal are top notch.