The Paige Era Of Smackdown Live Is Here, And It’s Amazing

WWE

Tonight on Smackdown Live, Brie Bella will fight Maryse in the main event, and R-Truth will face Andrade “Cien” Almas. We’ve known about these matches since Sunday, because Paige, the General Manager of Smackdown, announced them in a video posted to her Twitter account.

A week from #HIAC but only 2 days away from #SDLive! What does that mean? More matches!@RonKillings will face @AndradeCienWWE (w/ loudmouth @Zelina_VegaWWE) and @MaryseMizanin returns to singles action against Brie @BellaTwins … IN THE MAIN EVENT! pic.twitter.com/j7wRCWNtof — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 9, 2018

She also took to Twitter yesterday to officially make the match that Jeff Hardy wanted with Shinsuka Nakamura, and announced that it would open the show.