The Paige Era Of Smackdown Live Is Here, And It’s Amazing

#WWE
09.11.18 59 mins ago 2 Comments

WWE

Tonight on Smackdown Live, Brie Bella will fight Maryse in the main event, and R-Truth will face Andrade “Cien” Almas. We’ve known about these matches since Sunday, because Paige, the General Manager of Smackdown, announced them in a video posted to her Twitter account.

She also took to Twitter yesterday to officially make the match that Jeff Hardy wanted with Shinsuka Nakamura, and announced that it would open the show.

