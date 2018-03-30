Youtube

We’re counting down the days until WrestleMania 34, and with it the end of Brock Lesnar’s current contract with WWE. Will he stay? Will he go to UFC? Or will he, as Paul Heyman recently suggested in a wide ranging interview with Newsweek, decide to do both at the same time?

“We both have a number of projects we have been interested in pursuing that will start to kick off after WrestleMania.” Heyman said. “That doesn’t mean Brock Lesnar can’t retain the title and we do those other projects simultaneously in a continued run as Universal Champion. The proof I offer to you is Brock Lesnar fought Mark Hunt at UFC 200 and, six weeks later, main evented SummerSlam against Randy Orton.”

But while Lesnar’s WWE future may be cloudy, his interest in returning to UFC is pretty clear cut. At this point Heyman is talking about it like it’s a done deal (which of course it can’t be until after WrestleMania).