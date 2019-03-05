Paul Heyman Lashed Out At Dean Ambrose And Others Who’ve Called Brock Lesnar Lazy

Paul Heyman, for all his ability to manipulate the English language, has never been one to mince words. In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Heyman addressed Dean Ambrose’s dissatisfaction with his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, which Ambrose vented about in a controversial appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s podcast. These transcripts are courtesy of 411Mania, and apologies if they’re a bit long. It is Paul Heyman talking, after all.

Oh, I’m sure Dean Ambrose is very frustrated with it. Is he frustrated with his own performance on the Stone Cold Podcast? [Fans react] Woo what? Woo what? I didn’t insult him. I’m speaking the truth. You ask the question, you get an answer from me. Sorry that I’m being blunt, what [expletive bleeped out]. Come on. Come on. Did you see his performance on the Stone Cold Podcast? Did it piss off Steve Austin? Did it piss you off too? You think he actually didn’t come into the match with Brock Lesnar with the same attitude? Ask Braun Strowman what happens when you take liberties with Brock Lesnar. Ask Randy Orton what happens when you take liberties with Brock Lesnar. Ask The Undertaker what happens when you take liberties with Brock Lesnar. If that’s what happened because I’m not telling you that’s what it was. I’m just throwing out a conspiracy theory for you to think about. You mess with Brock Lesnar, the match is not going to be that good. You’re just going to get your ass kicked. You’re going to get stretched. You’re going to get thrown around, dumped on your head, and Brock Lesnar’s going to go out and eat dinner and call you an asshole when it’s all over. That’s it.