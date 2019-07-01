WWE Network

With the news that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff are set to take over as executive directors of Raw and Smackdown and gotten the wrestling world talking, the question becomes this: How long until Heyman and Bischoff are evil general manager characters?

If you think general manager characters are extremely tired, you aren’t alone. Heyman, who is already an on-screen character on Raw and served as Smackdown’s General Manager in 2003 and 2004, thinks the concept of the GM — good or bad — is played out.