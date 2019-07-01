Paul Heyman Says General Manager Characters In WWE Are Played Out, And He’s Right

Pro Wrestling Editor
07.01.19

WWE Network

With the news that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff are set to take over as executive directors of Raw and Smackdown and gotten the wrestling world talking, the question becomes this: How long until Heyman and Bischoff are evil general manager characters?

If you think general manager characters are extremely tired, you aren’t alone. Heyman, who is already an on-screen character on Raw and served as Smackdown’s General Manager in 2003 and 2004, thinks the concept of the GM — good or bad — is played out.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Heyman#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSERIC BISCHOFFPAUL HEYMANWWEWWE RAWWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 6 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP