People Are Upset That The WWE Is Using A Tea Party Gimmick Now

I’ll start by prefacing this post with the standard reminder that I am not a political person and I do not ever intend to express my political or religious beliefs to you, the reader. I believe that we only have a short time here on this crazy little planet called Earth, and we should spend our time focused on more important things like making Brittney Palmer fall in love with me. That said, I’m worried the WWE may be responsible for our next Civil War.
As you wrasslin’ fans are all well aware, Jack Swagger is back with his “Real American” gimmick, and he has been joined by a manager named Zeb Colter. They are clearly playing on the idea that people who belong to the Tea Party are a wee bit eccentric. It also certainly doesn’t help that immigration is an endlessly hot topic and Swagger is wrestling Mexican star Alberto Del Rio at Wrestlemania.
Despite the fact that the WWE has famously mocked many races, religions, genders and politics in the past, this gimmick is apparently the straw that broke the horse’s back. Why a horse? Ain’t no camels in the Constitution, that’s why.
For starters, the folks at MediaIte have a small sample of some outraged Twitter users who are furious that the Tea Party angle is being used on a heel. It is, of course, worth pointing out that Linda McMahon ran for Congress as a Republican and she essentially wasted millions of dollars because she lost. So there’s a possibility she’s a little bitter over the Tea Party for a lack of support. I’m not saying that’s true, I’m just speculating. So take your anger to the Twitters like these folks.
You can also read various claims of rage and anger here, here and here (read the comments if you’re feeling ballsy). Hell, some people – myself included – are more pissed that the angle is so unoriginal. Nevertheless, sour grapes and angry fans mean the WWE had to issue an apology, and Vince and Co. have done just that:
“WWE has a long history of creating fictional characters that serve as either protagonists or antagonists, no different than other television shows or feature films. To create compelling and relevant content for our audience, it is important to incorporate current events into our storylines.”
“WWE is creating drama centered on a topical subject that has varying points of view to develop a rivalry between two characters,” he adds. “This storyline in no way represents WWE’s political point of view. One should not confuse WWE’s storytelling with what WWE stands for, similar to other entertainment companies such as Warner Bros., Universal Studios or Viacom.”
I guess, to be clear, this is apparently offensive:
But this is fine:
I just want to make sure that I’m understanding the complaints properly.
So the WWE finally made a racist, bigoted character the bad guy, and the average viewer freaks out about it? And is anyone here actually surprised?
Soon they’ll be able to start showing Benoit videos again, at this rate fans may eventually sympathize.
Gor makes a compelling point. We should all listen to Gor.
I agree. Someone that handsome can’t possibly steer us wrong.
I for one welcome Gor as our new overlord.
IZ YORE CREDIT ISH?! GOR.CAOM CAN H3LP!
*becomes nostalgic over ISH spam bot*
*worries about how much time I spend on with leather*
I like Gor’s thinking
The problem is that the racist stereotype is white.
And other white people don’t want to be reminded that white’s are racist…
The only logical conclusion for this angle, of course, is a match with Tatanka.
BAW GAWD!!! JACK SWAGGER HAS STOLEN TATANKA’S LAND!!!!!
The problem is that you just know Zeb has some blankets ready to give Tatanka.
@Chudley, not to be un-PC or anything but ever since I learned this in college (damn liberal academia) it tweaks me: if we gave the Native Americans pox-filled blankets than it was the discovery of germ theory almost a century early. Which means that there are only a million awful things we did to the Native Americans, rather than a million and one.
True, but do you expect a) the WWE to know history and b) Zeb to know history?
[www.nativeweb.org]
Although maybe not. I’m researching this now and from what I’ve found, it seems like even though they didn’t have scientific proof, they went with blankets from a smallpox hospital in hopes that it would transmit the disease.
I originally read that as “Tanaka”, and I was fine with that, as well.
Guy, it’s only a matter of time until We the People the legal document service sues the WWE and they bury this plot line to avoid copyright infringement.
SHOULDA BEEN AN ASTRONAUT, ASSHOLE.
you were supposed to be from mars (sobbing).. MARS!
WHYYYYY GOD WHYYYY
Wrestling Bros attending fan access, (axxess, whatever), please bring an astronaut helmet and make Swagger put it on and take pics. Thank you.
Hasn’t he repeatedly expressed his dislike of JSoM? Seems cruel to remind him of something that repeatedly mocks his lisp. Not very bro-like.
Not repeatedly. We must brain him.
Maybe he’s playing a heel on twitter and has to hate JSoM in public but secretly likes it?
WHAT DID YOU GO TO MARTH FOR GOD DAMMIT!?!?!?
WHAT DID YOU GO TO MARTH FOR THWAGGER?!?!?!?
He likes JSoM, he just has to keep up his heel persona on twitter. He says he doesn’t like JSoM because he “doesn’t talk like that” but that’s what heel Swagger says every time his lisp is mentioned on TV.
He wouldn’t Retweet the JSoM tumblr account if he didn’t like it. At least that’s how I see it.
I’m with Alex, if he didn’t like it there’s no way he would have paid it so much attention.
Obviously this current gimmick is just a set-up for Brandon’s sequel, “Jack Swagger of Mars II: Attack Of The Mexi-Martians!!!”
The martians clearly brainwashed him, they’re using him to soften ‘MURKA up for the invasion.
This ^
That ^
Yeah….about that “Extreme Heat” part.
You wait until the Tea Party members who are wrestling fans start showing up and cheering.
I’m not american so i can’t judge.But i find this angle refreshing and in this case contreversy is good
Feel free to judge anyone complaining about two pretend wrestlers pretending to be mean.
As part of its mea culpa, WWE just signed KKKanyon to a development deal.
Jerbs. Dey tewk ’em.
Dude. . . He’s dead. :(
Truly the WWE erred by portraying the rhetoric and dogma of the Tea Party.
The problem isn’t Jack Swagger, it’s Jerry Lawler, Sheamus, and the Rock being like, “let’s hear him out. How does he feel about bitches and the gays?”
Where is the Raw BnW this week?
Brandon did a podcast for B&W of Elimination Chamber and he mentioned that the B&W for Raw should be up today.
Pushy, pushy.
And Zeb is a single-issue bigot! Imagine if they’d had him talk about ALL of the people the Tea Party hates…
It’s only a two hour show.
Lol plus one my good sir
The angle just goes to show how WWE misses the mark. Instead of a Tea-Party character who is upset about ILLEGAL immigration…why not have a heel who hates something that isn’t illegal?
That’s what I said further down. If they start doing their TP research, they could just spew out the hilarious stuff the TP supports. Like right now, the TP are advocating people’s rights to ride the manatee. Swagger needs to jump on that platform and run with it.
Of course there are people complaining on the internet. Someone could invent a pill that cures cancer, aids, and increases penile girth, and somewhere on the internet a forum would exist dedicated to how terrible the pill is because it ignores penile length.
Also, I’m still waiting for the “massive heat” to show up. Call me crazy, but the lisping, dorky-looking guy whom crowds never cared about before isn’t suddenly going to be the Iron Sheik because you gave him the wrestling equivalent of Malibu Stacy’s new hat.
Manufactured outrage is manufactured, by a cynical company looking for free mainstream media coverage.
BUT SHE HAS A NEW HAT!
Agreed. Plus, if 95% of his “heat” comes from the guy who does all of his talking for him, that’s not really a winning idea.
…I mean, I feel *kinda* bad that Swagger’s voice (and face… and total lack of personality) completely prevents me from taking him seriously, but it does.
Of course, maybe this is a non-issue thanks to his DUI and other charges.
I just want to complain about the lack of Obama talk by this Zeb character. He has not called him a Muslim once or asked to see his college thesis claiming he was going to take down the Pope.
Also bring back Muhammad Hassan!
I think it is a big mistake. Offending political beliefs is one thing, but offending the political beliefs of your core demographic probably isn’t a great business plan.
According to WWE their core is children
Maybe not – I saw a survey once that said Pro Wrestling crowds had more Democratic voters than any other sport.
Survey or GTFO
[www.nationaljournal.com]
Of course WWE fans are not the most likely voters.
[www.nationaljournal.com]
It simply isn’t necessary for a storyline. The WWE keeps trying to attract “attention” from mass media sources, doesn’t realize the mass media could give less of a shit about them and hence focuses on things that do nothing for the fans who currently enjoy and will stay with the product even during down times.
Though that said, whatever creates friction in an already ridiculous, poisonous “faction” can only be a good thing. Right?
I just want to point out that I find it hilarious that Swagger’s right nipple is slipping out of his singlet.
I’d expect you to notice.
Nipplepotamus
The problem is that pro wrestling works best when the angles are exaggerations of real things. That’s why the exaggerated jerk boss (Vince McMahon) worked so well with the exaggerated disgruntled employee (Stone Cold).
They can’t exaggerate the Tea Party. How do you make Zeb Coulter more ridiculous than Ted Nugent or Hank Williams Jr.?
Correct me if I’m wrong. But has WWE come out and said these characters are Tea Party members? Because if they haven’t then all of these people need to relax. It’s not like they are saying “This is how the Tea Party acts.” People are making that conclusion themselves.
Aaaaand TMZ has Swagger getting arrested for wreckless driving after Smackdown last night.
“Unlicensed, uninsured immigrants cut me off… yeah, that’s it!”
*reckless… probably would’ve been ok if it were wreckless
“Officer, I’m telling you: Del Rio paid someone to plant that weed in my car.”
*Sneaky Camacho looks on from a dark alley.* LOL, SNEAKY CAMACHO!
*Camacho points at sign*
Camacho doing anything makes me laugh… more like CamachLOL, right? right?
I’ll just see myself out.
Wait, come back. I actually liked “CamachLOL”.
*slow point to speed limit sign*
Heyman was right. When people say they want the Attitude Era back, they don’t really know what they want.
^^^ TRUTH
Let’s see…
* Wearing strange outfits? Check.
* Carrying signs with weird slogans? Check.
* Chanting crazy things for no reason? Check.
It’s already hard to tell a WWE event and a Tea Party crowd apart, why would anyone be mad about this slight addition?
great point!
[www.tmz.com]
Lol i saw that. problem solved itself
That’s unfortunate. I feel for his wife. She seems like a really loving and supportive wife on twitter.
Welcome to… Mark Henry’s America?
Mark Henry represents the Whig Splittin’ Party
His wife, the porn actress?
I don’t like the gimmick, but, if Zeb and Swagger come out next week talking about people having the right to ride a manatee, like what the real Tea Party is doing at the moment, I will do a 180.
The irony in all of this is that Cena and Sheamus and Rock are bigger scum bags than the heels, yet I bet those people on twitter love the unholy trio.
DUI and weed?
Dude’s push is dead, what a fucking moron.
Amazing how he couldn’t wait a month to screw all of this up.
If this leaves us with Henry vs ADR at Wrestlemania I’ll be very happy.
And Henry kills ADR then Ziggler cashes in because Big E Langston turns out to be Mark’s long lost son.
I thought Mark Henry’s long lost son appeared on the 1000th episode of RAW
Yes, nippo, all the dude had to do was literally just stand there while Coutler talked and do his only 5 moves that he knows how to do.
He should say the Mexicans sold him the weed.
Now that Jack has decided to alter his catchphrase to “WEED THE PEOPLE” this gimmick and problem will solve itself in 3……..2……….1
It’s funny how the Tea Party is never mentioned in any of Jack’s promos….it’s almost as if Tea Partiers heard all the racist shit Jack and Zeb were saying, and recognized it as the same racist shit they regularly say, and (for once) drew the logical conclusion. Is the Tea Party admitting that they’re just one (somewhat) large anti-Mexican hate group?
Usually taking offense to something is an admission that you kind of do that thing.
It’s like whenever a TV show or movie portrays a cult being creepy and sinister and claiming tax exempt status Scientology gets offended.
Do remember that the Tea Party supporters are the same people who thought Captain America was “afraid” of them because he was fighting a nefarious militia in the comics at the time.
I think they are taking offense to the fact that he is being portrayed as a heel not a face.
But I can’t help but think this is a big “f you” to the tea party after all the money and time Linda spent courting them and they couldn’t help her get elected to the senate.
So shall we assume Swagger is going the way of RVD and Sabu with screwing things up, at least in the case of RVD getting popped for something amid the big push?
Come on, Jack. What would Kaa’orri say?
The MarsHorsies are not pleased. :(
Guess he really was on marth
Between this and the Fox outrage over “A French Company” making a game depicting George Washington as a tyrant. This should be good
[kotaku.com]
Is the Tea Party really still a thing?
follow the money. The Koch brothers won’t be satisfied until they don’t even have to file to get their -$1 million tax bill in the mail (why negative? because corporate welf. . . I mean JOB CREATION, you see).
Jack Swagger: So what do you want to do next?
Bill Clinton: Go to Mars, duuude.
So…..We’re not getting a B&W this week, are we? All the sads.
Let me give this B&WofRAW 02/18/13 thing a try. Here are some of my thought regarding the ending of Del Rio/Ziggler, hope it holds you over until tomorrow or whenever the B&W comes out, sorry if it stinks, (or you don’t watch Pokemon):
BEST: TEAM ROCKET pt.2
Last week it was established that the trio of Ziggler, AJ and Big E. would now be known as Team Rocket due to their constant mishaps along with Lester’s epic photoshop. The aftermath of Ziggler’s match with Alberto Del Rio helped solidify that.
That failed MitB cash in had Team Rocket written all over it. I loved Ricardo Rodriguez for being a total Pidgeotto and snatching the briefcase from Team Rocket.
WORST: PICK UP THE CASE!
So Big E. chases after Ricardo and the briefcase. Ricardo drops the briefcase and E. RUNS PAST THE BRIEFCASE AND CONTINUES CHASING RICARDO! WHAT ARE YOU DOING E.? You’re Meowth, you should be smarter than that, right? *Sigh* Looks like Team Rocket is blasting off again.
I would fully support an Alex* substitution whenever needed.
Sure, just give me a heads up first. I’ll call off of work, put on my thinking jorts and do the damn thing.
We require a banner image of the Thinking Jorts(C)
Swagger got arrested last night.
So now that he got caught driving while Swagger-bombed, does anyone think he might lose his push? Controversy + wellness violation isn’t good math.
I think he *should.* And it shouldn’t be a hard decision. It’s not like he’s Cena or Sheamus. And there’s plenty of time before Mania to come up with something else. But it’s too early to say, I guess.
I agree this is an easy fix. Just have Mark Henry/Randy Orton/Daniel Bryan/Big Show/Kane/CamachLOL/Mysterio/Cesaro challenge Swagger for his #1 contender’s spot this week on RAW or Smackdown. There’s still five weeks to build a program with Del Rio with whomever they decide to go with. Of course Zeb Coulter would naturally have to be turned face and manage Car Sterio.
I wonder how Swagger’s push will go now that he got a DUI?
To Mars.
They could always just make it part of the storyline to make him even more unlikable. Pretty astronomically stupid timing on Swagger’s part, though. This is some Jeff Hardy-ass stuff right here.
WWE is allowed to make fun of everyone but white people, apparently.
Also this^
+lolwhitepeople
Ooooh, snap.
THAT MESICAN TOLD ME IT WAS K2!
Leave Kelly Kelly out of this!
Well with the Weed bust they could turn him into an Occupy hipster or turn more into the skid and make him like a Kentucky Hills Weed Dealer like on Justified.
Asked when the WWE would fire him over this incident, Swagger replied: “THOON”
They are going to quickly change his character from a dynamic go getter (in racism terms) to that of a bumbling idiot. “Uh-oh-spaghettio”
Somebody throw that guy a Phoenix Down!
Swagger. I am dissapoint. You’re getting pushed and instant mad heat and you are all like “Everything’s coming up Jack! Time to drive drunk with a big bag of Evan Bourne’s best Alaska Thunderfuck or whatever!” WHY YOU MAKE SUCH BAD DECISIONS. WHY.
I was hoping it would be revealed that Swagger is only following Zeb Coulter around because he keeps mentioning “aliens” and thought he meant the Martian kind. He just wants to get home :'(
And now this DUI. Oh dear. Maybe TNA will go with the JSoM thing?
Yeah…. Michelanvalo is right. I have a bad feeling about this. Not saying they shouldn’t work the angle, I’m just sayin’….
WWE’s response (exact quote: “We ain’t care.”) makes me think they’re just going to keep with the angle until Mania and then dump Swagger back to the midcard. (Which was probably the plan in the first place)
SWAGGER 4:20
Jokes galore from the Swagger situation:
TEA PARTY? MOAR LIEK WEED PARTY AMIRITE?
Guy gets mega push, arrested for weed situation, rendered persona non grata by WWE: This is now officially known as Pulling A Rob Van Dam.
At least Hacksaw Jim Duggan had the decency to keep it in the parking lot and NOT DRIVE.
When pressed for comment, Swagger said the following: “Thethe chargeth are bullthit. Not Guilty!”