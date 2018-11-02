Who’s On The PWI Women’s 100 List, And Does It Matter?

11.02.18 22 mins ago

WWE

Is there still a place for Pro Wrestling Illustrated in wrestling discourse? The real question, of course, is whether there’s still a place for print magazines in any discourse. PWI has been getting some talk this week, however, because they’ve released their Women’s 100, expanding what used to be the Female 50 into a longer list of supposedly the 100 best women wrestlers in the world. As with their list of 500 male wrestlers, the rankings seem to be determined by a somewhat unfathomable combination of kayfabe win percentages, popularity, and factors even harder to game out than those. Here’s this year’s top ten:
  1. Ronda Rousey
  2. Alexa Bliss
  3. Charlotte Flair
  4. Io Shirai
  5. Asuka
  6. Shayna Baszler
  7. Carmella
  8. Nia Jax
  9. Mayu Iwatani
  10. Kairi Sane
It’s worth noting that the rankings are based on a period from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018. That means it makes sense for people like Alexa, Nia, Carmella, and Asuka to be in the top ten, because they did a lot during that year, even if they’ve been doing less lately. Ronda’s #1 spot is a little more surprising to a lot of people, considering how few matches she actually had during that year, but that’s where other factors like “Everybody in the world knows who she is” come into play. Mayu Iwatani’s inclusion is on the other end of the spectrum, but of course there are a lot of dedicated Joshi fans out there, and it’s hard to object to somebody like her getting a bit of extra attention. The timeframe of the list may also have contibuted to the current best WWE wrestler of any gender not quite cracking the top ten. Becky Lynch came in at #11, and she had the perfect response:

