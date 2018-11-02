Who’s On The PWI Women’s 100 List, And Does It Matter?

list of 500 male wrestlers, the rankings seem to be determined by a somewhat unfathomable combination of kayfabe win percentages, popularity, and factors even harder to game out than those. Here’s this year’s top ten:Is there still a place for Pro Wrestling Illustrated in wrestling discourse? The real question, of course, is whether there’s still a place for print magazines in any discourse. PWI has been getting some talk this week, however, because they’ve released their Women’s 100, expanding what used to be the Female 50 into a longer list of supposedly the 100 best women wrestlers in the world. As with their
- Ronda Rousey
- Alexa Bliss
- Charlotte Flair
- Io Shirai
- Asuka
- Shayna Baszler
- Carmella
- Nia Jax
- Mayu Iwatani
- Kairi Sane
I agree with rousey but after that this list goes downhill