‘Queens Of The Ring’ Features CM Punk And Eve Torres Cameos And Looks Shockingly Decent

WWE Studios’s upcoming release schedule is looking, well, pretty typical (Jingle All the Way 2 starring Satino Marella, See No Evil 2, another f*cking Marine) but amongst all the crap there’s one movie that kind of sticks out.
Queens of the Ring isn’t a hackneyed horror flick or another lame attempt to do Die Hard, it’s a French movie about a single mother named Rose trying to become a WWE Diva in order to connect with her wrestling fan son. That…actually sound kind of sweet.
Queens of the Ring also features some interesting cameos — the movie must have been waiting on the shelf for a while, because it features appearances by CM Punk and Eve Torres (and The Miz, if you must know). Hopefully just as the movie hits its climax with Rose walking into the locker room for the first time, we briefly see Punk walking out the door in the other direction and that’s his entire cameo.
Check out the trailer below…
Again, looked pretty okay, right? Of course a regular, slightly older lady busting her ass to make it to the WWE probably wouldn’t end in stardom and triumph in the real world. I assume the fact that the lead actress kind of looks like Sara Del Rey is just a coincidence.
I couldn’t care less about CM Punk but would love to see Eve Torres in anything.
@Surly Thor HIYOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
(and I agree)
so the reason no one talks in the trailer is that the movie has subtitles?
WWE doesn’t want everyone to hear the Mom speak in a foreign language and be confused whether they should cheer her or boo her.
I believe this is an English remake, but info online isn’t entirely clear.
This is in french, a title like “Les Reines Du Ring” gives it away. WWE is distributing it in America and has the rights to remake it, probably with Rosa Mendes.
[www.wwe.com]
At least Rosa Mendes would look believable as a person who has no idea how to wrestle professionally.
@Dervy Buttlestitch Ah, thanks for the clarification. The fact that WWE hasn’t remade it yet explains why it actually looks good.
I hope her son doesn’t end up having to pee during her debut match and miss the whole thing.
I’ll watch anything with some Eve in it.
I’m assuming Punk’s cameo comes when the new Diva mum leaves a backstage room whilst putting her hair up and Punk exiting slightly afterwards whilst doing up his fly, a smug smile on his face.
I thought Chyna was already declared Queen of the Ring when she was gangbanged by a bunch of porn guys dressed like Doink and Triple H
So I assume the Rock will show up at some point to call her an “old whore” and a slut because she’s a single mom?
Or maybe Punk’s cameo will be calling the kid a bastard since his parents aren’t married?
This movie will probably be corny and saccharine as all get-out but I’ll be a sumbitch if I ain’t watching it! It actually looks kinda awesome!
I want a DVD special feature about Nattie worrying this new girl is going to take her spot.
lmao