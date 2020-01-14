Watch R-Truth Make Brock Lesnar Crack Up On Monday Night Raw

“Brock Lesnar will conquer the WWE Universe at the Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar will prove that anyone who doubts my spoilers will be proven false, and that 29 other men will understand that my spoilers will tell you the future, and my spoilers shall set you free, because only the TRUTH flows from my mouth, and that TRUTH, will-“ [cue ‘What’s Up’]

“I’m glad you called me out here, Paul.”

Last week’s biggest Monday Night Raw news was that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was declaring for the Royal Rumble and choosing to enter at number one. This week’s biggest news? Everybody wants Brock Lesnar vs. R-Truth, all of a sudden.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman made their semi-regular appearance on Raw to provide Heyman’s signature “spoilers” for the upcoming Royal Rumble match, only to be interrupted by the 24/7 Champion. Truth declared himself for the Royal Rumble, reminded us that his “childhood hero” John Cena taught him to never give up, and

“It ain’t the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog. The bigger they come, the harder they fall. You may be a big, BIG, BIIIIG man, but I know you will go flying over that top rope … Paul Heyman.”