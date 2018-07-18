McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 45: Rachael Ellering

#With Spandex Podcast #Pro Wrestling
, and 07.18.18 1 hour ago

Shine Wrestling

This week’s guest on the program is former Mae Young Classic competitor Rachael Ellering! You may also know her from her appearances on NXT TV, Impact Wrestling, various powerlifting competitions (!!), or from across the independent circuit. Thanks to Rachael for sitting down with us, and thanks again to our friends at PCW Ultra for hooking that up.

We also take way too much time in the studio to talk about the weekend’s pay-per-view extreme-aganza Extreme Rules, featuring that precious Roman Reigns conversation you can’t hear dorks on the Internet like us having literally anywhere.

As always, make sure you send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com. We’ll read the best emails on the show, and we’ll send you fun prizes in the mail.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on Omny Studio.

Around The Web

TOPICS#With Spandex Podcast#Pro Wrestling
TAGSMCMAHONSPLAININGPODCASTSPRO WRESTLINGRACHAEL ELLERINGWith Spandex Podcast

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP