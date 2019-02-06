Randy Orton — Yes, Randy Orton — Is ‘Willing To Talk To AEW,’ Says Report

02.06.19 57 mins ago 4 Comments

WWE Smackdown Live

 

On Tuesday, rumors started spreading through social media about how All Elite Wrestling had reportedly made an “outstanding” offer to a current, big-time WWE superstar. Most people assumed they were talking to Dean Ambrose and Finn Bálor got in some quality trolling, the actual rumored name may surprise you.

According to a report that we beg you to take with enough grains of salt to cover the Sahara, 13-time World Champion Randy Orton, of all people, is reportedly interested in talking to AEW. Yes, that Randy Orton.

Here’s what Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp had to say about what he’d heard:

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSAEWAll Elite WrestlingRANDY ORTONWWE

