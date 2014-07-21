Randy Orton Got Pulled Over FROM OUTTA NOWHERE By The Florida State Highway Patrol Today

When you hear the news “Randy Orton got pulled over by police” there are so many jokes to be made. Was he ticketed for driving without pants? Was he arrested for polygamy? Was he trying to transport duffel bags full of shit across state lines? How thoroughly did he explain his situation to the cops?
Turns out it’s nothing major — certainly nothing in the “Cameron gets pulled over for DUI and tries to bribe a cop” vein — but it’s funny enough. Turns out Orton was pulled over along the highway in Florida for having too much tint on his windows. THAT’S HOW HE KEEPS THE VOICES OUT, OFFICER.
Here’s Orton taking a selfie, assumedly moments before RKO’ing the cop from outta nowhere.
I hope he explained that the cop has rules designed to keep him safe, but when rules start getting broken he’ll start questioning his faith.
I see you trying Rock eyebrow, Randall Keith. You’re not Dwayne and never will be.
I hope that officer isn’t expecting a push anytime soon. STUPID STUPID.
+Kofi
Randy’s entitled to his tinted windows, and he’ll go to the papers if he has to.
Augh, beat me to it by mere moments…
That is never not gonna be funny
I’d refrain from using any police brutality against Orton, because he has a history of going to the papers if he has to.
Came here with a joke about going to the papers if he has to. And was far too late for it apparently.
I wonder if I should make a joke about going to the papers. . .
I love his sense of entitlement.
Honestly Orton shows more expression in that selfie than he’s displayed in 10 years in the ring…
Que?
@El Dandy I want Orton to do this shit again as a heel. Just a super asshole acting like he is 25 again
El Dandy, I’m still not sure what that was…
Seriously I roll a toy at my cat and she has the same reaction as Orton in that GIF….
Gif wins
I look forward to the WWE releasing him and then quickly reinstating him an hour or two later.
Like the legal team come to the conclusion of firing him and then TIME TO PLAY THE GAAAAAAAAAME!
@Show……Um…Line? If they haven’t found a reason to release Orton yet, this ain’t gonna do it.
I’m dumb and thought that was literally a picture from the scene.
You got me.
I almost didn’t open this story…well because it’s stupid…but the puns made it worth it.
“Sir, do you know why we pulled you over?”
“No, I, Randal Keith Orton, as a person who is in full possession of his cognitive abilities, am not aware of why you, Officer Raymond Traylor of the Florida State Highway Patrol, have pulled me over in my automotive vehicle on this clear, sunny 78-degree afternoon. If I were aware of your legal reasoning for making me use my legs to gently brake and ease my vehicle into a full and complete stop, then the use of your sirens to alert me that I have to use my hands to move my automotive vehicle to the side of the road after properly using my turn signal to alert other drivers of my intentions would never have been necessary.”
Ha, totally read that in Orton’s voice. AND JJBA FAN!?!?!!?!?!?! Good!
I will never not +1 over-explainer Orton comments
+1!
Alright, I’ve got “pulled over for his car leaking baby oil” in my head, but I’m too stupid (stupid!) to make a joke out of it. That’s all I’ve got. I’ll be leaving now.
pretty shocking the guy with a tribal sleeve also has dark tinted windows on his car. i wonder if the subwoofers in his car are rockford fosgate or pioneer?
Vintage Orton!
“then me”
Forget the tinted windows, we’ve got a #WordCrime in progress!
+1. Actually, +2 because of the Weird Al reference.
Finding out Randy Orton has an Instagram account is like waking up on Christmas morning and your parents installed a pool.
Or waking up xmas morning and your parents are dead.
Maybe the best part is that this occurred in Florida; where driving without pants is a totally normal thing.
It’s the end of the month, Randy. They DON’T have anything better to do.
During the traffic stop, it would’ve been aces if Ambrose burst out of the trunk demanding to know Seth Rollins’ whereabouts.
The picture “live from the scene” made me laugh out loud. Wasn’t expecting that. =D
Sir, I need to see your license and registration. Please keep,your pants where I can see them.
Has anyone mentioned this yet? [youtu.be]
It’s funny cause he recognized his windows are too tinted yet and has likely been pulled over in the past for it and yet he continues to do it. Stupid law? Perhaps. But cmon man.
Its a ticket, he can afford to pay it and keep his tint. hes much safer when people cant see him in his car.
That’s the law in Florida, The dumbass broke the law. End of story