Randy Orton Got Pulled Over FROM OUTTA NOWHERE By The Florida State Highway Patrol Today

When you hear the news “Randy Orton got pulled over by police” there are so many jokes to be made. Was he ticketed for driving without pants? Was he arrested for polygamy? Was he trying to transport duffel bags full of shit across state lines? How thoroughly did he explain his situation to the cops?

Turns out it’s nothing major — certainly nothing in the “Cameron gets pulled over for DUI and tries to bribe a cop” vein — but it’s funny enough. Turns out Orton was pulled over along the highway in Florida for having too much tint on his windows. THAT’S HOW HE KEEPS THE VOICES OUT, OFFICER.

Here’s Orton taking a selfie, assumedly moments before RKO’ing the cop from outta nowhere.

I hope he explained that the cop has rules designed to keep him safe, but when rules start getting broken he’ll start questioning his faith.