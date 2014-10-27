Randy Orton Has Signed On To Star In A New Film. Vintage Orton!

Has the RKO Vine phenomenon gotten Randy Orton a movie deal OUTTA NOWHERE? Well…no, but he Certainly has signed on to star in a new film sequel, The Condemned 2: Desert Prey. According to Variety:

[The Condemned 2: Desert Prey] follows a former bounty hunter who finds himself on the run as part of a revamped Condemned tournament, in which convicts are forced to fight each other to the death as part of a game that’s broadcast to the public.

Man, I don’t know how Orton will adjust to fake-fighting other dudes in fake life-or-death consequences.

The Condemned 2 is a sequel to the Stone Cold Steve Austin vehicle The Condemned, wherein Austin is “purchased by a wealthy television producer and taken to a desolate island where he must fight to the death against nine other condemned killers.” This is, of course, not to be confused with the new Dean Ambrose film about a police officer being hunted in his own precinct. The Condemned 2 doesn’t have a release date as of yet, but will likely be released on VOD and streaming services.

I tell you, if Triple H doesn’t get a role in a movie called The Most Dangerous Game wherein he just hunts past NXT rookies for sport, I’m gonna be the most disappointed. You can go to the papers with that.