Randy Orton Has Signed On To Star In A New Film. Vintage Orton!

Has the RKO Vine phenomenon gotten Randy Orton a movie deal OUTTA NOWHERE? Well…no, but he Certainly has signed on to star in a new film sequel, The Condemned 2: Desert Prey. According to Variety:
[The Condemned 2: Desert Prey] follows a former bounty hunter who finds himself on the run as part of a revamped Condemned tournament, in which convicts are forced to fight each other to the death as part of a game that’s broadcast to the public.
Man, I don’t know how Orton will adjust to fake-fighting other dudes in fake life-or-death consequences.
The Condemned 2 is a sequel to the Stone Cold Steve Austin vehicle The Condemned, wherein Austin is “purchased by a wealthy television producer and taken to a desolate island where he must fight to the death against nine other condemned killers.” This is, of course, not to be confused with the new Dean Ambrose film about a police officer being hunted in his own precinct. The Condemned 2 doesn’t have a release date as of yet, but will likely be released on VOD and streaming services.
I tell you, if Triple H doesn’t get a role in a movie called The Most Dangerous Game wherein he just hunts past NXT rookies for sport, I’m gonna be the most disappointed. You can go to the papers with that.
Gonna throw this out there, The Condemned is actually pretty good. The only thing that holds it back is that it’s PG-13, but it still has Austin fistfighting SabreTooth, so few complaints here.
Yeah, I really enjoyed The Condemned but I kind of doubt Orton will be as enjoyable as Austin in the sequel.
Oh, most definitely, unless they write Orton’s character like he’s Edward Wuncler the III.
Hear Hear for the Condemned! It’s a lot better than it has any right to be.
Best thing to come out of the first Condemned movie:
I can’t hear that song without thinking of these lyrics.
First time seeing this and it is gold.
Holy crap I forgot how awesome Santino was as a heel.
I can see the poster now:
“The Most Dangerous Game – ‘Good luck with your future endeavors.'”
He’ll go to the websites if he has to
I read a leaked script for this.
At one point, Orton has to decide which of the two factions of “Condemned” to side with. One the one hand there is a faction that is raiding a nearby village and slaughtering the people in order to eat their flesh for sustenance. On the other side, is a more viking style group that ravages the village and rapes and pillages.
In a dramatic moment, Orton lays down the law to the cannibal faction, saying that he’ll help them out, but only if they swear off their cannibalistic ways. If they refuse, Orton’s loyalties will lie with the other faction.
“I’ll go to the rapers if I have to…”
+0.5 because it is also a +1 but also has a semblance of -1.
Randy Orton stars as the reformed bully turned time traveler in the sequel to his cinematic debut, “That’s What I Will Be”
A scene from shortly after he arrives in 2017:
Orton: I’ll go to the papers if I have to.
Bystander: Papers? There’s only one left.
Orton: …
Bystander: And it’s USA Today.
Orton: …
Michael Cole: RKO OUTTA NOWHERE!
the only thing I truly disliked about the Condemned was the scene towards the end where Vinny Jones just straight up murders all of the employees of the show in the tent.
I know we had just watched people kill each other for sport for the past hour and a half, but for some reason that scene just felt wrong.
Cesaro could be a badass henchmen in a Bond movie.
geez Condemned sounds like a much worse title than I remember
I’ve never seen the full movie of Condemned but I have seen the trailers a good few times and it seems OK.