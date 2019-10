Tonight’s Friday Night Smackdown premiere on Fox is shaping to be a really big deal, with a new set, a new announce team, and of course appearances from WWE Superstars of the past, including Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson. We don’t know yet what the Rock is going to do on the show, but Smackdown regular Randy Orton wasted no time in attempting to set up an angle, although only time will tell if it’s the one WWE is going to run with.