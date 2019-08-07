A man getting hit with his own finishing move at the beach isn’t necessarily “news” or the kind of thing you can editorialize about, but the Internet loves itself an RKO out of nowhere. Whether it’s random people hitting it for the lulz and achieving infamy or kids pretending to hit it on their principal and getting arrested (and getting arrested again for doing the same thing to a mall alligator), few things get folks to click on a post faster than the three most destructive letters in sports entertainment.
Watch Randy Orton’s Wife Hit Him With An RKO From Outta Nowhere
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.07.19
