Watch Randy Orton’s Wife Hit Him With An RKO From Outta Nowhere

Pro Wrestling Editor
08.07.19

Instagram

A man getting hit with his own finishing move at the beach isn’t necessarily “news” or the kind of thing you can editorialize about, but the Internet loves itself an RKO out of nowhere. Whether it’s random people hitting it for the lulz and achieving infamy or kids pretending to hit it on their principal and getting arrested (and getting arrested again for doing the same thing to a mall alligator), few things get folks to click on a post faster than the three most destructive letters in sports entertainment.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Summerslam 2019#WWE
TAGSDON'T TRY THIS AT HOMERANDY ORTONRKOWWEWWE SUMMERSLAM 2019
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP