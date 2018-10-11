A Ranked Review Of The Mae Young Classic, S2 E06: Give Divas A Hand

Previously on the Mae Young Classic: Lacy Lane won the right to be murdered by Meiko Satomura, who had the match of the tournament so far with Mercedes Martinez.
As you probably noticed from the headline and/or my previous MYC reviews, I’m departing from our usual Best/Worst format for this column for something I’m calling a Ranked Review. Each MYC episode consists of four straight-up wrestling matches and almost nothing else for about an hour, and I’m going to talk about each match in worst-to-best order. As always, I welcome your thoughts on the format and rankings, as well as the rest of the review and the episode it talks about, in the comments section.
And now, my review of season 2, episode 6 of the Mae Young Classic, from October 10, 2018.
Biggest surprise for me was in Mia Yim’s video when she appeared to be wrestling King Mabel.
Other than Lacy Lane losing, I can’t guess at any of these matches. Io and Meiko seem like sure things, but are they really going to have Japanese wrestlers headline and win the MYC two years in a row? (Especially when IO isn’t that much different than Kairi Sane)
How small is Tegan Knox? Nicole Matthews looked huge and she’s only like 5’8 140.
Storm and Yim will probably be the most competitive next week. Ripley will get Heel Retribution™ for Matthews and beat the hell out of Nox. I love you Purrazzo, and I know it is going to be a great match, but as Catrina said, “Death comes to us all”
Nicole Matthews immediately adjusting her top after taking the shining wizard threw me off so badly. I know it was probably just an instinctual thing that she kicked herself to adterwards, but man, did that sort of spoil the ending of that match or what?
*for afterwards…
Dammit
That was super distracting. Can’t sell unconsciousness when you’re pulling up your gear. Last time she had to keep pulling up her shorts, and the one-piece was a better choice but like Emily suggested it seemed like it was a last minute choice that didn’t quite work.
Also, I hate to continue to bitch about Michael Cole being on commentary, but my god, he’s the drizzling shits again on this episode. I don’t know how a man that can not pronounce words has managed to get paid to talk on television for 20 years.
He called it an Aussie Moonsault. Just absurd.
I really like Zeuxis style. The way she moves and carries herself is kind of twisted and evil, almost like 1997/98 Mankind. I don’t know if she’ll be continuing with the WWE or not, but she’s someone I’d like to see more of.
I liked her a lot too!
I actually didn’t like the Zeuxis/Shirai match that much. I thought Zeuxis wasn’t a good seller, and it was kind of odd that she sat up during the finishing moonsault – I thought it was going to turn into a counter, but nope, match over.
Nicole’s issues with her wardrobe was distracting to me too. It reminds me of that Simpsons episode where Marge gets a Chanel suit and she keeps altering it to make it look different – maybe her costume from the first round was made into a one piece for whatever reason and they just didn’t get the fit right? I think these are all filmed in one day so that’s highly unlikely but that’s what it reminded me of.
And props to Deonna. I only remember her from her short stint in NXT, and she seemed so unconfident at the time that I really didn’t think she’d go anywhere. But her whole look, her wrestling style, and the way she carries herself – she’s leveled up in every way so good for her. I miss the magical time in NXT where everyone Asuka kicked in the face made them a better wrestler afterwards.
To be fair to Zeuxis, Shirai landed that final moonsault on her legs instead of her body. So that might explain it.
I also really like Deonna, her NXT bits got me into her for the MYC and I also enjoy her interviews. Seems like a genuine and impressive person. Her confidence going into the Shirai match seems legit, so good for her! I want her in NXT when this Classic is over. She really could run the place with Evans, Kai, Belair once Sane/Cross/Baszler leave for the main roster.
Good matches this week, Yim/Kaitlyn was actually my favorite. However, Shayna Baszler was the coolest person in the building for wearing a Bolt Thrower shirt.