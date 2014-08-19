Ranking John Cena’s 15 Title Losses By How Much They Made Us Squeal With Glee

John Cena has won the WWE/World/WWE World Title/WWE Unified Special Dragon Ball 15 times in his career.

Here’s the good: John Cena has lost the title 15 times.

All of these losses should have brought us some measure of joy as they represent a respite from Cena in the main event. HAHAHAH just kidding. He’s always in the main event. Still, him losing the belts is a moment to celebrate usually as it means he actually lost a match (most of the time). But some of his losses have made us happier than others. So, here’s a very scientific, definitive ranking of John Cena’s losses by how happy they made our cold, dark, child-hating hearts.