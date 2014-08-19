Ranking John Cena’s 15 Title Losses By How Much They Made Us Squeal With Glee

Here’s the bad: John Cena has won the WWE/World/WWE World Title/WWE Unified Special Dragon Ball 15 times in his career.
Here’s the good: John Cena has lost the title 15 times.
All of these losses should have brought us some measure of joy as they represent a respite from Cena in the main event. HAHAHAH just kidding. He’s always in the main event. Still, him losing the belts is a moment to celebrate usually as it means he actually lost a match (most of the time). But some of his losses have made us happier than others. So, here’s a very scientific, definitive ranking of John Cena’s losses by how happy they made our cold, dark, child-hating hearts.
Instead of a number, each entry should have been denoted by a German suplex from the match on Sunday.
+Rhodes
Perfect lol
I’m going to tell you the story of a guy named CM Punk who dreamed to change the world before he quit to enjoy the fine post-coital glow of the Divas champion.
Punk is cheating on AJ with Paige?!? That bastard!
I’m going to attempt to console AJ like Chris Mintz-Plasse did to Aubrey Plaza in The To-Do List.
Goddammit Punk, at lease let us have our dreams.
McLovin banged April Ludgate?
Dry-Hump, but that counts for a teenager and for me.
By the way, check out that movie. It’s really funny. Second funniest movie of 2013 behind Cloudy 2.
Next time we see CM Punk on tv he’ll be having sex with Paige in bed.
@Sub Zero….. it’s worked for Buff Bagwell.
“how happy they made our cold, dark child-hating hearts.”
You rearrange the adjective order, or at least toss a comma in there, lest people think you have something against dark children, like you’re from (INSERT TOPICAL CITY OF CHOICE)
OR WAS IT ON PURPOSE?!
It’s the blue eyed blond children of the corn kids you gots to worry about.
!!!
Shit , that was supposed to be to the previous comment. Oh well, let’s pretend it’s for SHOE-PLEX, REPEAT.
CM Punk’s last night in wwe beating Cena for the title before blowing McMahon a kiss goodbye and leaving thru a completely batshit hometown crowd needs to be # 1.
Not that I didn’t like Brock destroying Cena in a match, but Punk’s upset killed on all fronts.
Plus, Cena lost that match because he couldn’t Rise Above Pride, and played Dudley Do-Right in intercepting The Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, Mr. John Laurainitis.
CM Punk’s win is totally above any win (possibly ever, for me) as the most satisfying result of a match ever. I’ll never forget how I continued thinking about it for months after it.
I already forgot about Lesnar’s win, and not because it wasn’t AS AMAZING AS IT WAS, but because that’s a normal thing in this age for everything that isn’t BEYOND PERFECT AND SURPRISING like say, Breaking Bad or something.
On a side note, HHH has made a very impressive transformation from real-life ego-stroking scumbag, to making that his kayfabe character while making better decisions behind the scenes and making development great.
They retconned his level of importance somewhat while he was in his prime, but either way, hell of a job by that guy.
I like to think he is just trolling the ultra hardcore IWC losers to see if their heads can explode when faced with the dichotomy of HHH the guy on raw who is everything I heard he was backstage and HHH the guy who has made NXT so amazing and really seems to love wrestling.
Either way, it works. And once Vince is out of the way, I think everything will be in better hands, sorry to say.
It’s kind of amazing how he seems to have finally received the message. He is now one of the best parts of the show. I just wish it had happened 3 or 4 years earlier.
CM Punk’s heel turn
CM Punk is how I got through a lot of shitty Cena stuff. Thankfully another Paul Heyman Guy has taken that role in Punk’s absence.
How many title reigns would he actually have if they didn’t give out a few transitional lisses only for him to win the next month? 8?
If they didn’t do that, he would have been Champ longer than Hogan’s lengthiest reign.
@Johnny Slider it would have been a Sammartino run.
I’d rather have 8ish longer reigns, as opposed to 15+ OHCENALOSTLOLCENAWINS matches..
@El_Tigre_Azul
I’m about to start the PPV where Cena starts his over year long title reign, so this’ll be a test of your theory. I’d like to dedicate my liver failure to the good people at Maker’s Mark.
Holy shit I hate this list.
-The hatred of the XII Iron Man continues for some reason. I guess because people liked it when it happened?
-Any defense of Orton-Cena 09.
-For some reason everyone hating the end of SummerSlam 13 even though it was the start of Daniel Bryan’s road to killing Evolution at Mania.
I do agree with #1 though.
I was a WCW guy in 96, so I never saw it live..
My main problem is that Hart and Michaels wrestled how many times before and after it, each of those matches coming to a fall after say 20 mins.. but this one time they both go an hour without ONE DECISION? Horse Hockey..
[www.cagematch.net]
Bret had already figured out how to do an Iron Man match, and now it’s suddenly one fall in a match that goes over sixty minutes (in a segment that’s even longer)? It’s just insane.
First off, you’re reacting to a match out of context. This was counter programming to the slow, ogre-like main events WCW was putting on at the time. So the fact that WWF put a chain wrestling clinic on in the main event of their biggest pay per view of the year in 1996, was kind if a big deal. So kayfabe wise you can buy a guy being punched in the face 8 times and not getting knocked out but you can’t but that two guys were just so ON that night that they couldn’t be pinned?
Well duh, everyone knows open fists don’t hurt as much..
Bryan’s road to killing Evolution at Mania was SO SHITTY for like 75% of it, and got totally ruined IMMEDIATELY THE NEXT WEEK AFTER IT HAPPENED. in fact, I’m not even sure I liked Bryan during the entertaining part of his road to winning at Mania! most of the entertainment I got from that awesome storyline was from HHH and (kinda) Stephanie. I’m sorry if I can’t ever again be patient about people getting their comeuppance anymore.
that iron match was awesome, though. and I actually mostly enjoyed Orton and Cena’s 2009 feud ONLY because of Orton then.
but I don’t agree with #1 like you, though. maybe it’s #2 for me. but I won’t argue now because it was really great, so great that I’m fine with people liking it the most.
I guess the one positive aspect of Bryan’s injury was that Lesnar got to poop all over Cena instead of Bryan at SummerSlam.
+1
Yeah I wonder how that would have went down with D-Bry as champ. The whole squash thing was so effective because of the Doomsday crushing Superman aspect.
Lesnar killing Lil’ Daniel when the crowd was at least expecting a great match would have been total bullshit. Like putting the Sheamus/Bryan Wrestlemania match on as the main event.
Not that they wouldn’t have still done it though.
Cena’s next t-shirts should be brown because Brock “inspects” every single one of them.
@Mantis Toboggan MD
I think it would have worked if you followed up with Cena at NOC and had him and Lesnar play out exactly as it did at SummerSlam. Our “diminutive” hero Bryan is massacred, so the smarks get angry/marks get happy that SuperCena is coming to save the day only to fall the same way. Really builds up the monster power of Brock and plays on “internet guys” totally different fears of Bryan’s booking and Cena’s booking.
Honestly I dont think the IWC can handle Brock destroying DBry. They would burn everything. The only true challenge should be a powerful Big Show or Mark Henry. But the WWE has emasculated the both of them so much that there is no way it would be good. I guess I get the idea of Lesnar v. Bryan from a DBry fan side as they want it to be, but no. Never. Unless it’s like Bryan’s 2011 TLC cash in. CAUSE THAT WOULD BE THE GREATEST!!!
I think the Edge, DBry, and MitB 2011 matches made me squeal with the most glee at the end result. The Lesnar match made me squeal with the most glee DURING the match. It was like sixteen minutes of the squeals the others gave me.
Edge cashing in Money in the Bank wasn’t as simple as Edge’s music playing. Vince came out first to announce that Edge was cashing in and that made the moment just that much better. I was watching live and lost my mind because I was already sick of Cena by then.
And I hate how RVD cashing in went down. Cena controlled a lot of the match and was trouncing RVD nicely until Edge showed up. People like to reminisce about how it was a great moment for ECW and whatever, but the ECW guy only won because of a feud between two WWE guys. That’s kind of lame.
right there with you about the RVD/Cena match. but basically, what most of us liked about it was the crowd and not the actual match or storyline.
So could someone far, far less lazy than me go through this piece and determine the average amount of time it’s taken for Cena to win the title back after he’s lost it? Because it sounds like about two weeks.
Or, since he won his first title, what’s the greatest length of time Cena hasn’t been champion?
434 days, with about 90 more because The Rock.
♫John Cena suuuuuuuucks♫
♫John Cena suuuuuuuuucks♫
I dont truley hate Cena. However I could not stop smiling the whole Summerslam match. It was perfect. If the WWE breaks everything at least I have that. Like Bryan fans have Mania 30.
“like Bryan fans have Mania 30”
yeah, that’s the best description of how I feel about that amazing Cena/Lesnar match, or most of CM Punk’s career, especially his feuds with Cena.
Man I started reading this but couldn’t get over all the Stroudisms you hijacked. Sorry dude. Find your own voice.
I’m Brandon’s ghostwriter.
IT WAS ME ALL ALONG, DAMMIT
Aw sonofabitch!
Love the list.
The only thing that bugs me is the Punk match. The “Cena losing as clean as this” bit is, sadly, false. In the end, it was a very, very well done distraction finish. Had McMahon and Johnny Ace not come out, Cena would have won that match. He’d locked in the STF; this years Summerslam aside, we know how that equation usually ends. From a storytelling standpoint, it’s gold and absolutely fitting – McMahons hubris and rush to screw Punk ultimately cost him his companies top prize – but it also tainted the victory. That would not have been a problem at all if Punk ever got a clean victory after that, proving he WAS legitimately good enough to beat Cena clean and it wasn’t just luck, but he always won by shenanigans or circumstance after that.
The worst part? It would have been so simple to give Punk the clean victory at Summerslam that year. Nix the foot on the ropes bit. Done. They wouldn’t have had to change a thing about the post match shenanigans they wanted to do and Punk would have definitively proved he could topple the unbeatable Superman. It’s not like they needed it for an excuse to put Cena in the title match the next month; no one would have bat an eyelash because Cena is always handed title shots anyway.
Totally agreed on the SummerSlam bit. If Punk’s gonna get cashed in on anyway, why do the missed foot on a rope bit? It’s weird how Vince seems to think that fans have goldfish memories about every facet of his company except times Cena loses.
On the other hand, can we stop with that Punk would have lost bit? So few people ever say this, but Punk escaped from the STF twice before in that match and many times in rematches. Who’s to say he wouldn’t have escaped again? In fact, name one time Punk post MITB ’11 that Punk was in danger of losing via STF.
Not to forget, Cena only got that STF because Vince came out to distract Punk, giving Cena time to lock it in. I’ve watched this match many times, I should know. It may not have been “clean” for Punk, but he certainly earned the victory.
very well said, @Johnny Slider. I always thought so about that aspect of Punk’s matches vs Cena!
This is why “title reigns” shouldn’t matter as much as “days as champ”. Cena, Orton, and Haitch were just splitting custody of the title at one point.
CM Punk did NOT beat Cena clean.
lol
So, judging by the pattern above – Cena wins the title back at Night of Champions?
You sold CM Punk wayyy too short.