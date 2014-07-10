Rashad Evans May Be Done With MMA, But His Fake Fighting Career Has Just Begun

Ken Shamrock did it. Dan Severn did it. King Mo, Rampage Jackson and Tito Ortiz made vague attempts at doing it. Why not Suga Rashad?

According to reports, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Rashad Evans has spoken to people in the industry about making a jump from mixed-martial arts to professional wrestling. Like Shawne Merriman, injuries (specifically major knee surgery) have kept Evans from excelling at his day job, so he’s looking to hang it up and throw in at the WWE Performance Center.

Pro wrestling isn’t a bad spot for MMA types who can’t (or no longer want to) cut it in the octagon. As mentioned, Ken Shamrock’s a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dan ‘The Beast’ Severn is a 2-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and Brock Lesnar went from WWE Champion to UFC Champion and back pretty seamlessly. It’s not a guarantee of success, mind you — look at Impact Wrestling’s recent “bring in the MMA guys and have them make our guys look like losers despite never actually wrestling” mission statement — but if he’s down to put in the work, he’s got the athleticism and name value to succeed.

They’ll probably give him a goofy new name, but you know what I mean. Serious question: If Evans becomes a WWE Superstar, will Jon ‘Bones’ Jones decide he wants to wrestle three months later?