Rashad Evans May Be Done With MMA, But His Fake Fighting Career Has Just Begun

Ken Shamrock did it. Dan Severn did it. King Mo, Rampage Jackson and Tito Ortiz made vague attempts at doing it. Why not Suga Rashad?
According to reports, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Rashad Evans has spoken to people in the industry about making a jump from mixed-martial arts to professional wrestling. Like Shawne Merriman, injuries (specifically major knee surgery) have kept Evans from excelling at his day job, so he’s looking to hang it up and throw in at the WWE Performance Center.
Pro wrestling isn’t a bad spot for MMA types who can’t (or no longer want to) cut it in the octagon. As mentioned, Ken Shamrock’s a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dan ‘The Beast’ Severn is a 2-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and Brock Lesnar went from WWE Champion to UFC Champion and back pretty seamlessly. It’s not a guarantee of success, mind you — look at Impact Wrestling’s recent “bring in the MMA guys and have them make our guys look like losers despite never actually wrestling” mission statement — but if he’s down to put in the work, he’s got the athleticism and name value to succeed.
They’ll probably give him a goofy new name, but you know what I mean. Serious question: If Evans becomes a WWE Superstar, will Jon ‘Bones’ Jones decide he wants to wrestle three months later?
Rusev is already licking his lips
+1
May as well bring him in… Rusev is currently out of black wrestlers to beat.
I’ve liked Evans from his first time on TUF, when he was trolling dudes with ridiculous dance moves and making Matt Hughes SMOLDER WITH SUBTLE RACIST RAGE and absolutely SCHOOLING that shithbag Mike Whitehead. It would be cool if he could make MEGA BUCKS in WWE, but I’m just not sure if he’s got the right look.
Brock is a giant monster man, Rampage is a howling lunatic, King Mo is a cocky and swagged out dude, while Rashad as always been more of “just a dude” to me.
If only there was some kind of Center where he could work on his Performance…
I kinda feel like Rashad could probably rock the mic. I mean, he’d probably make a decent in-ring performer, but Rashad might be able to get way over with mic skills and his ability to do Rock-style smack talk.
My greatest fear, aside from vegan restaurants, is that Kurt Angle will follow him back and DEMAND a match to prove who is the best. Meanwhile, Brock will stay home eating Jimmy John’s.
Vegan restaurants are awesome. If your biggest fears are lettuce and inauthentic meat substitutes you are living a pretty stress-free life.
#corrections: Brock has not yet transitioned back to being a WWE champion, and Ken Shamrock was also an NWA World Heavyweight Champion (under the TNA banner).
#wrestlingnerd
As for Rashad, I’m not sure he could make even the best-scripted match exciting. I’d put his ceiling at somewhere around Alex Riley, only with more losses to Rusev, because he’s black.
Brandon forgot the Lesnar SPOILER ALERT. Geez Louise!
Isn’t Shamrock a pro wrestler turned MMA first?