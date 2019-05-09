Raw And Smackdown Got More Viewers This Week, But Not That Many

WWE

Last week, you may remember, WWE’s viewership numbers were extraordinarily low, with Raw doing its lowest numbers of the year, and Smackdown tying the lowest ratings it’s ever gotten on the USA Network. That’s apparently what led to Vince McMahon’s “Wild Card Rule,” which enables stars from each brand to appear on the other show without officially ending the Brand Split. If that sounds a bit confusing, it has been, but the most surprising thing of all is that it might have worked? This week’s viewership numbers still aren’t great, but they’re better than last week’s.